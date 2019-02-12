Vicky Pattison Flaunts Her Beautiful Assets With New Instagram Post

Vicky Pattison took to Instagram to showcase her stunningly beautiful figure clad in a leopard pattern one piece that makes men go wild. The presenter of the 2016 television show, I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp, posted some saucy snaps during a group getaway celebrate the birthday of fellow media personality, DJ Chris Wright.

Captioned ‘Take a walk on the wild side…’ the picture shows Pattison striking a suggestive pose to the camera. Taken during a mini-trip to Dubai, at the Caesars Palace Bluewaters Hotel, the image captures a star glimmering with happiness and high on love. Having announced her relationship with The Only Way is Essex star Ercan Ramadan just this weekend, according to MTV, Pattison has every reason to look radiant. Her skimpy attire accentuates her unmatched figure, whilst her perfect tan and coral red nails add a further sense of vividness to the outfit.

The getaway provided a much deserved break for the star whose love life has been making the rounds lately. Having called off her engagement with businessman and long-term collaborator John Noble January this year, Pattison has had her fair share of troubles in the love department. The three-years-long relationship ended once a number of candid images emerged, showing Noble having an affair with other women. Ironically enough, that affair finished exactly where Pattison’s new fling is beginning: the leaked pictures showed Noble getting up close and personal with various women at a party at the Billionaire Mansion Club, a popular venue based in Dubai.

As Pattison remarked on Instagram, “I could have quite easily never come to Dubai again. And now I’m here I’m so glad I came – i will not ever let anyone take things away from me and I know just how lucky I am to have amazing people like @djchriswright in my life!! I love you! Happy birthday you dream!!!’

In an inspirational interview with the Daily Mirror, Pattison spilled further details about her current attitude towards men and dating in general. Stating that she is “definitely once bitten twice shy,” the star opened up about her weariness of dating the wrong man again.

“At first the thought of starting again gave me anxiety and made me scared but now, slowly, I am getting excited that there’s a lot more adventures to come,” she added.

Let’s hope that this adventure has finally resurrected Dubai for the star, and that Ramadan will turn out to be the right partner.