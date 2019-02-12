Constance Nunes Stuns In Black See-Through Wedding Dress As She Announces Her Marriage

Constance Nunes is a married woman. The model and car mechanic announced that she and her longtime boyfriend officially tied the knot over the weekend, and she’s got the pictures to prove it.

On Monday night, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram account to share two snapshots from her wedding, and a sweet video from the special day. The Car Masters: From Rust To Riches star also revealed her stunning black wedding dress.

In the photos, Constance is seen rocking a see-through black wedding dress. The model turned heads in the lace gown and long, black veil as she walked down the aisle to meet up with her man.

Constance had her long, dark hair styled in long, loose curls that fell down her back and around her face. She sported a full face of makeup, which included dark eyes and berry lips.

As many fans know, Nunes has been in a relationship with her new husband for over eight years. The model has kept the details of her romance quiet and rarely speaks about her anonymous love. However, this week she couldn’t hold back, revealing more than she ever has about the man she’s chosen to spend her life with.

In the caption of the photo, Nunes revealed that she was “lucky enough” to marry the love of her life with all of her friends and family in attendance.

Nunes goes on to gush over her new husband, revealing that he loves her “unconditionally,” and has made many sacrifices to better her life. The model even hinted at the fact that she’s kept her relationship so under wraps, revealing that love isn’t about posting your life on Instagram.

“We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and [your] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, him sacrificing his savings so I can build #babystang, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Constance wrote.

Nunes went on to add that she and her new husband have been together for several years, and have been through it all together, which has allowed her to experience what real love is, urging her followers to hold on to it if they’re lucky enough to find it in their own lives.

