Katherine Heigl Rocks Skimpy Orange Bikini In New Photo, Jokes She’s ‘Sucking It In So Hard’

Forty-year-old Katherine is showing off her bikini body in a skimpy orange two-piece.

Former Grey’s Anatomy actress Katherine Heigl is keeping it oh so real with a bikini photo she recently shared with her millions of Instagram followers. Per Us Weekly, the star uploaded a snap of herself soaking up the sun in a bright two-piece alongside husband Josh Kelley during a vacation and joked in the caption that she was seriously sucking it all in.

Katherine – who celebrated her 40th birthday in November – told her more than 2 million followers on the social media site that the bikini snap was actually a throwback taken sometime last year and saw her sucking in her stomach so hard that she jokingly admitted she “permanently pushed [her] organs into [her] spine.”

But sucking in or not, there’s no doubting that the star stunned as she posed with her husband of almost 12 years.

Heigl was rocking a fun orange bikini as she posed on a sun lounger by the pool next to Josh, who was wearing a white T-shirt and light pink swim shorts. The actress was showing off a little more skin next to the musician as she showed off her amazing body in her skimpy swimwear.

The actress, most famous for her roles in Grey’s Anatomy, 27 Dresses, and Knocked Up, had her blonde hair tied up into a bun on top of her head and also shielded her eyes from the sun in a pair of shades.

Fans were quick to praise Heigl for being so honest in the caption and posted a number of sweet messages in the comments section of the bikini snap – which already has more than a quarter of a million likes on the social media site.

“You look fantastic no matter what,” one fan told the star, jokingly adding, “But we all do it lol.”

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

A second commented on Katherine’s stunning bikini photo by writing, “Girl suck it in or not!! You’re flawless!!!”

“You so crack me up! Love your sense of humor!” another wrote on the social media site after seeing her showing off her toned body online.

The swimwear snap comes shortly after Katherine made headlines last week for teasing a potential sequel to her 2008 romantic comedy 27 Dresses.

As reported by the Inquisitr last week, Heigl reunited with the film’s stars James Marsden, Malin Akerman, and Ed Burn for a fun photo shoot with Entertainment Weekly where the star confessed that she’s actually pitched the idea of a 27 Dresses 2.

However, it doesn’t sound like a second installment of the film will be happening anytime soon. In addition to Katherine’s co-stars not exactly seeming to be on board to reprise their roles, the actress also hinted that there could be issues with obtaining the rights to the original film from Fox, which was released to cinemas over a decade ago.