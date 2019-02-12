Kim Kardashian Puts On Extremely Busty Display In Tight Bodysuit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is currently working on a new project with legendary music video director Hype Williams, but she couldn’t let her fans know the details as it remained a secret endeavor or for now.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram stories to give her 127 million followers a little tease of the upcoming project (which includes her wearing a super tight bodysuit), and she started by sharing a few clips featuring Williams donning a black Rogue t-shirt and yellow gloves while walking up to her. The clip also features a very excited Kim saying in the background, “You guys have no idea what we’re doing today! Turn it up!” The director laughs at her enthusiasm and says he has to go look for something before the mother-of-three talked about their collaboration a little more.

“Guys, I’m really gonna surprise you with this one. You have no idea what I’m working on today. Are you guys ready for this? Hype and Kim,” she says, as reported by the Daily Mail.

And sure enough, just a few hours later, Kim returned to her Instagram Stories for further updates.

The first two videos were taken on Monday afternoon, but by Monday evening, Kardashian returned to her IG story for another update.

“All right guys, so, you know, it’s been a long day,” she says, before both she and Williams start laughing.

Kim is wearing nothing but a towel in the video but dons a full face of makeup. Williams then admits that they’re “slightly tipsy” on set, before calling for another round of shots, while others on set can be heard cheering.

“We are making fire. I can’t wait for you guys to see what we’re up to today. It’s a long day, but we’re doing it,” the KUWTK star said.

A couple of hours later, Kim posted another video of herself on set donning a stunning shiny golden bodysuit, which could barely contain her busty assets. The glamorous one-piece was complete with long sleeve and gloves, giving the look a whole vintage Hollywood aura. Next to her was her friend and longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, and the two seemed to be in high spirits as they goofed and danced around on set.

When Kim says, “Can you guys guess what we’re doing today?,” Mario leans in to whisper “Can I tell them?” but she decided to keep everything under wraps, with neither of them revealing any details about the secret production, which means fans will have to patiently wait for the outcome of this explosive collaboration.