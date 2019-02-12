‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Says ‘There Will Be More’ Babies, Opens Up About Aubree’s Relationship With Adam

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Chelsea Houska gave birth to baby number three. Now, the reality show star is opening up and revealing whether or not she and her husband Cole plan on having more babies. The answer may surprise some fans!

Speaking to E! News, Chelsea said “there will be more” when asked if she and Cole will have more babies! However, she did explain that they won’t be having another baby too soon, waiting longer than they did between their son Watson and daughter Layne. She explained that she and her husband want at least one more baby, but they don’t plan on thinking about that just yet, at least not until their youngest child turns 2-years-old.

Fans have loved watching Chelsea Houska’s story on Teen Mom 2. Fans initially met her on 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with daughter Aubree. Chelsea tried hard to make her relationship with Aubree’s dad, a man named Adam, work, but it never did. Chelsea moved on with Cole and her life has never been better!

Adam has not been very involved in his daughter’s life, something that fans are watching play out on the current season. Fans watched as Adam failed to show up to a scheduled visitation at a visitation center. Chelsea revealed to E! News that she has her “own opinions,” but she doesn’t allow herself to put those feelings onto Aubree.

“He’s still her dad. She still has her own feelings about it so I kind of have to keep my feelings to myself and let her have her own little opinion.”

Although Aubree has had to deal with these issues, Chelsea commends her daughter for handling them so maturely, saying, “I’m proud of her for being so mature but it’s not even something a kid should have to deal with but I think that we’ve always been so open with her and let her accept her feelings and try to explain things to her as best as we can.”

Watching how well adjusted Aubree is speaks volumes for Chelsea’s parenting and shows that she is doing a great job raising her kids.

Although Adam may not be very involved with Aubree’s life, the little girl has a wonderful stepfather in her life. Chelsea’s husband, Cole, has been very involved in Aubree’s life and, as previously reported by Inquisitr, he recently took her to a father-daughter dance.

Cole isn’t just a great stepdad, though! According to Chelsea, he is also a wonderful husband!

Chelsea gushed to E! News about her husband.

“I mean, Cole is just great all around. I’m more of the laid-back parent and he’s definitely more paranoid and worried all the time, which is funny because it’s usually the mom but I mean, he’s so helpful. He changes diapers. He gets in there. He does it all.”

Recently, the couple went out to celebrate Valentine’s Day early, but they didn’t go to your typical dinner and a movie kind of date. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the couple went ax throwing for their date. Cole shared photos and videos of their date on Instagram and the couple looked like they were having a great time,

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV on Monday nights. Fans can tune in to catch up with Chelsea and her family.