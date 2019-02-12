Lindsay Lohan Begs Mom To Lose ‘Weird’ Catfish Boyfriend On Instagram

Lindsay Lohan weighed in on mom Dina Lohan’s boyfriend of five years with a pointed comment on Instagram and didn’t hold back on how she really feels about the Celebrity Big Brother star’s long-term relationship.

People reported that the eponymous Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star remarked in an Instagram thread she felt her mom should move on and out of her relationship with a man she has never met.

“@dinalohan so proud of you mommy!” Lindsay said on Instagram as she also referenced a “fight to the finish.”

“But no more weird #catfish please.”

Fans responded quickly to the former teen star’s post, remarking “Yesss you have to do something about that#!! Go Dina!”

Another quipped, “We love a queen, go Dina!”

Finally, another fan stated, “I want your mom to win.”

Dina Lohan recently revealed to her housemates that she has been involved in a long-term relationship with a man she has never met. She alleges he lives in San Francisco, where he takes care of his mother, and he doesn’t use FaceTime, so she hasn’t seen his face.

“It’s personal,” she said, as quoted by People.

“He’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him. It’s really, really true. I talk to his man! I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him.”

Dina Lohan’s Celebrity Big Brother co-stars felt she was being catfished, and Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, and Natalie Eva Marie felt she should put an end to the relationship, but Lohan, for the moment, has no intent on doing so.

Even Nev Schulman, the host of MTV’s Catfish, weighed in on Dina Lohan’s relationship by extending an invitation for her to appear on his show to track down the man she’s intent on marrying so she can see for herself whom she is truly dealing with. Catfish helps people who are involved in online relationships track down the person they are in love with and sets up a face-to-face interaction, sometimes with surprising results.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

