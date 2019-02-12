‘This Is Us’ Stars Spotted Filming Secret Wedding Scene For Season 3

Another Pearson family wedding is in the works, but in which era?

This Is Us fans should get ready for another wedding — we’re just not sure exactly whose wedding it is yet or in what era. One year after Kate and Toby’s (Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan) emotional wedding on the This Is Us Season 2 finale, another Pearson family member will tie the knot later this season in what appears to be a flashback scene.

This Is Us cast members Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), Chrissy Metz (Kate), Justin Hartley (Kevin), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), and Mandy Moore (Rebecca) were recently spotted filming the wedding scene, according to PopSugar.

In photos posted by the celebrity site, Watson is wearing an off-white gown and Mandy Moore is wearing her longer Rebecca wig, circa the 1990s/early 2000s era. The Daily Mail also reported that Moore wore an elegant jade dress to shoot the wedding scenes and she was spotted with a blue coat over her shoulders and comfortable Ugg boots. Moore’s TV daughter, Chrissy Metz, wore a floor-length navy dress with a green jacket and moccasins. Metz also carried tulips in one hand.

Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley wore black suits with bow ties for the scene, but it was Susan Kelechi Watson who stole the spotlight with what appeared to be a wedding dress. The actress also wore a sparkly tiara — a dead giveaway that she’s playing a bride — and her hair fell to her shoulders in loose waves.

While some fans think the scene could be from a vow renewal for Randall and Beth, Mama Pearson’s ’90s wig makes no sense since she is in her late 60s now and has a shorter bob haircut. The mystery This Is Us scene is more likely a flashback to Randall and Beth’s original wedding day in the early 2000s.

It is already known that This Is Us actors Metz, Hartley, and Brown will play the Big Three in their 20s instead of their teen counterparts, Hannah Zeile, Logan Shroyer, and Niles Fitch. A past Halloween-themed episode titled “The Twenties” showed Kate, Kevin, and Randall in 2008 played by the same actors who play the characters in the present day.

This Is Us fans have a lot to learn about Randall and Beth’s backstory, so it’s no surprise that their wedding day will be a big part of the story. Fans will soon learn more about Beth in the upcoming episode “The Island Girl,” which will be a showcase episode devoted to Kelechi’s character.

As for when the recently shot wedding scene will air, PopSugar noted it will be seen sometime before the third season of the NBC drama ends this spring.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.