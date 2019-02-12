Penelope Disick Matches Her Aunt Khloe Kardashian With New Bob Haircut In Adorable Snap

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 6-year-old daughter Penelope just got her first haircut ever, and her cute little bob now matches her aunt’s signature hairstyle.

Khloe took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of her and Penelope striking the same pose while donning very similar hairstyles, with the only difference being the hair color. While P sported her brown locks proudly, Koko’s originally-brunette hair is now dyed platinum blonde. The two ladies raised their right hand to their chin as they gazed into the camera, with the Kardashian-Jenner clan member putting on her famous pout, while her niece attempted a similar pose. Penelope looked super comfy in a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants, while Khloe donned a black T-shirt from Scott’s brand Talentless, along with a white cardigan on top.

In the following photo, dad Scott also popped up, joining two of his favorite girls for the family selfie. In the caption, Khloe asked her followers how “freaking cute” her niece looked with her new hairstyle, with many of her 86.4 million fans agreeing that the youngster’s above-the-shoulder hair looked super pretty.

“So so cute,” one user wrote, with another one even adding an extra compliment by saying, “[s]he is adorable. And I’m obsessed with you Khloe. You are my fav Kardashian hands down.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney debuted her daughter’s new haircut on her Instagram page, revealing this was the first time she had cut her hair, ever. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a couple of photos of P, who looked rather serious as she posed for the camera in her new bob. And to keep the stylish vibe, the youngster donned a white tee and a leather jacket on top. Lots of fans expressed their surprise at the fact that Kourt actually waited six years to give her daughter a haircut, while others pointed out how strikingly similar P is to her famous parents.

“Omggg I see so much of Scott in her I love it. You yo daddy’s child ayeee,” one fan wrote.

“How is she so much more trendy than I’ll ever be???”

“She is soooo grown up! Wow,” another one wrote.

Kourtney recently spoke about her and Scott’s co-parenting approach and how they navigate raising their three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together. And I think it’s a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too,” she told Today.