Demi Burnett Says Her Dad Gave Her Approval To Date Colton Underwood Ahead Of ‘The Bachelor’

The Texas beauty doesn't remember signing up for the ABC dating show.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the February 11 episode of The Bachelor.

Demi Burnett says she doesn’t even remember applying to be a contestant on The Bachelor, but she does remember her dad researching ABC’s leading man before she headed off to find love on the rose-filled reality show.

Burnett, who has been one of the most outspoken women on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, didn’t have her feelings reciprocated when she told the ex-NFL star that she was falling in love with him. On Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, the 23-year-old Texas native was sent packing after opening up about her feelings for Colton Underwood. Demi later admitted to ABC’s cameras that she had been hurt once again.

“It hurts,” Demi said of being rejected by The Bachelor star. “This is why I haven’t wanted to be in a relationship for a really long time because of this feeling. Being hurt is the story of my life. No one has ever loved me back.”

Demi Burnett previously said she has never been in a serious relationship, so it is a little surprising that she signed up to compete on a reality show that often culminates with an engagement. But Burnett told Glamour that she doesn’t even remember signing up for The Bachelor in the first place, saying she and her friends were drinking wine one night and went on The Bachelor website with the assumption that nothing would ever come of it.

What she does remember is that her dad “researched” Colton Underwood before she went on the show and he gave her his approval to date him.

“My dad approved, and that’s all I needed to hear. I usually don’t bring a lot of guys around or anything, so he ensured me that [Colton] would be worth it.”

Unfortunately for Demi, Colton didn’t feel a relationship between the two of them would work out, so in the end, her heart was broken by The Bachelor star. Demi told Glamour that while heartbreak is a part of life, it’s “something you can learn from.”

While Demi Burnett doesn’t have full recollection of ever signing up to be on The Bachelor, her best friend told Us Weekly Demi ultimately decided to appear on the show for the “thrill ride” experience. Demi’s bestie, Hayley Tate, told the magazine that Demi is someone that likes taking chances and “hopping into the unknown,” so she decided to go big and try to find love on national TV.

And Demi did go big. Not only did she make waves with the other ladies who were competing on The Bachelor, but she opened up about her complicated family dynamic and even included Colton in a phone call to her mom, Tina, who had just been released from federal prison.

After her elimination from The Bachelor, Demi Burnett took to Twitter to write that she was heartbroken over her unexpected breakup with Colton Underwood.

“Colton touched my heart – he’s an AMAZING person,” Demi wrote of The Bachelor star. “He showed me what a real man looks like and I am excited to feel that way again.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.