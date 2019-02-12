Iggy Azalea Flaunts Assets In Tiny Crop Top For Latest Instagram Post

Iggy Azalea has been staying away from the spotlight for a while now, but to her fans’ delight, she is now back on social media.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of her latest outfit, which saw her take on a classy vibe by wearing a tiny white crop top and a high-waist denim skirt, paired with a matching denim jacket. The short skirt and button-up top really hugged her world-famous curvy figure, putting her busty assets and hourglass physique on full display. Iggy completed the look with some cool shades, and her platinum hair was styled in a 1950s Marilyn Monroe-inspired way. She gazed at the camera with her lips slightly pouted as she leaned against a white door.

The Australian beauty’s followers clearly missed her, with the picture racking up over 340,000 likes and nearly 3,300 likes in just six hours. Many Instagram fans rushed to the comment section to shower the artist with compliments and major praise, with one online user writing, “Ohhhooo damn girl,” while another one deemed her the “Denim Queen.” Other fans pointed out how much they missed her presence on social media, writing comments like “Miss you the most,” and “We been waiting for a picture.” This was Iggy’s first post since January 2.

The 28-year-old also took to her Instagram stories to document the preparation behind her fierce look, with her glam team surrounding her and making sure both her hair and makeup were perfect. But most importantly, she posted a couple of clips that showed her lip-syncing to one of her tunes while putting on a saucy dance show and showing off her rock-hard abs. At the end, Iggy removes the sunglasses and gives the camera a sensual stare.

The star, who’s largely remained away from social media drama ever since moving to Atlanta, recently announced that she was looking for extras for an upcoming music video. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the singer was targeting 20 fans in Atlanta to be part of the cast for the new music video.

“I am looking for 20 people who can serve me any of the following looks to volunteer yourself as an extra in my next music video… School girls, mean girls in mourning, book worms, boys who can strut, masculine jocks, cheerleaders, crocodile tears, southern charm Derby Day realness.”

Iggy hasn’t released a full-length LP since her 2014 sophomore record, Reclassified, which has left fans begging for new music lately. And she certainly appears to be gearing up to give them what they want.