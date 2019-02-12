Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Curves In Black Lacy Lingerie On Instagram

Ashley Graham is gearing up for Valentine’s Day with a new lingerie pic on Instagram. She posed in a black, lacy matching piece, including a strappy bra with a small charm in the front center. She wore her hair down in a wind-swept look, as she sported natural-looking makeup. That included glossy lipstick, light mascara, and gold eyeshadow. The post promoted Addition Elle’s brand, and specifically, the line that she created in collaboration with them.

In addition, Graham has been sharing sneak peeks from her New York Fashion Week catwalk looks. This included an all-white ensemble that she rocked for Christian Siriano, which included a head-to-toe look that included sheer panels, silver panels, and glittery crystals throughout. The most eye-catching part, perhaps, was the head-piece that Ashley wore, which was wrapped tightly around her head.

Another brand that the model has repped so far is Prabal Gurung. For that show, she wore a light blue puffy jacket and matching-colored high-low skirt. Underneath, she wore a turtleneck top with a psychedelic, tie-dye look made up of blues and yellow swirls. Her hair was dramatic, with a large front pouf, which was matched by elaborate earrings that hugged her ear with dangling accents. Fellow models looked stunning in their respective outfits, which were just as colorful and dazzling as Graham’s.

And while Ashley is doing well for herself in the modeling industry, she’s also branching out into the podcasting world, as detailed by Elle. She described how her husband came up with the name for the show, noting, “He said it so practically: ‘Pretty Big Deal.'”

“I was like, ‘Why?,’ and he’s like, ‘Well, you’ve always been called pretty for a big girl,’ He’s like, ‘You’re my pretty big deal, and all the people that you’re gonna be interviewing are a pretty big deal.’ I was like, ‘Perfect. Let’s do it.'”

Graham also added that “I think that for my generation, podcasts are the new TV. They are the new daytime TV. I’m carving out my own thing.” And getting to the point where she’s ready to start a podcast came after considering the big players in the entertainment industry, as she said that “It was my aha moment. People have always put me in this box of Oprah, or Ellen, or whatever. I was like, I’m not gonna be Oprah. I’m gonna be Ashley.” Fans can catch the podcast online on her iTunes page.