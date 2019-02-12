Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo’s Desperate Move

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 12, tease that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is feeling the pressure mount as Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) searches for answers. Ever since Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) left Los Angeles, Zoe has been on a mission to find out why her father had been acting so strangely. Her investigation led her to Reese’s apartment where she found the croupier living there.

Flo Survives Zoe’s Brutal Questioning

Zoe found the adoption papers and questioned Flo about the birth. She could not believe that Flo had recently given birth since her stomach was so toned and flat, but later apologized to the craps dealer for her outburst. Zoe wanted to know how Reese was linked to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) newly adopted baby.

Zoe wanted to know if Reese was the father of Flo’s baby, but Flo denied that possibility. She eventually told Zoe that Reese had arranged the adoption and explained that he did not want to put Zoe in an awkward position at work.

Zoe seemed to accept Flo’s answer and left the apartment. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that it won’t be long before Zoe comes knocking again. She has many questions that still need to be answered.

Florence Fulton’s Desperate Move On Bold and the Beautiful

Although it seems as if Flo has dodged a bullet, the blonde knows that trouble is coming. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicate that Flo will make a last desperate attempt to get hold of Reese.

She wants to let Reese know that Zoe is on to them and that his daughter already knows that he can be tied to the adoption. Reese had implored her not to tell anyone that he was the one who had facilitated the adoption. Now that Zoe knows, she may begin to connect the dots and realize that Steffy’s baby Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) is actually Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) daughter Beth.

If Flo cannot get hold of Reese, she will probably leave him a message that details the crisis that she is facing. She hopes that he will be able to convince Zoe to stay quiet if she finds out the truth, or else she and Reese could spend a very long time in prison.

Check back with the Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, updates, and casting news. And don’t forget to tune into Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.