Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Bikini Bod On Instagram

Selena Gomez shared a new Instagram photo with her fans, as she rocked a white bikini and flaunted her curvy figure. The photos showed her having a fun time with her girlfriends at the beach, as they all wore black or white swimsuits. Selena sported a bikini with a high-waisted pair of bottoms, and accessorized with giant gold hoop earrings. She noted that the girls were together to celebrate her friend who’s getting married, so it’s no wonder they all look so excited.

Gomez hasn’t been posting on Instagram much lately. After all, this is only the fourth post since she got out of the hospital after her breakdown. Her friend Courtney Barry also shared a photo from the trip, which featured the girls enjoying a horseback riding trip along the beach. In the photo, Selena wore her hair in a ponytail and looked cozy in an oversized sweater.

The friendship between Selena and Barry appear to go back a while, and Elle noted that the singer said some sweet things about her friend on her birthday in August. She noted that “The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful. You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones…”

With all that being said, Selena was absent from the Grammys, which might have confused some of her fans. However, Elle clarified that it’s because she wasn’t scheduled to make a performance, nor was she nominated for an award. Another notable figure that was absent from this year’s ceremony was Taylor Swift, even though she had a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

And while Gomez hasn’t been posting much on her page, she’s been spotted in other people’s feeds. This includes Hung Vanngo, who shared a sweet selfie of the two. In the photo, Selena sported a dramatic cat eye, glittery eyeshadow and giant hoop earrings. She also wore her hair slicked back and in a ponytail, with pink lipstick, as Hung kissed her behind her ear.

Previously, Selena spoke about how important women empowerment is, as detailed by Billboard.