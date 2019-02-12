Briana DeJesus Says Watching ‘Teen Mom 2’ Makes Her Miss Her Boyfriend: ‘Long Distance Sucks’

Long distance relationships are hard, but its even harder when you can relive moments from your relationship by watching them on television. That is what happened to Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus on Monday night as she watched the new episode of the show on MTV.

Prior to the start of the show, Briana took to Twitter to say, “Watched tonight’s episode (only my parts) and omg makes me miss my bf so much more long distance suckssssss.”

It probably didn’t help that Briana’s segments showed her and her boyfriend John on a fun camping trip.

Live tweeting during the show, Briana gave fans some more insight into the weekend, explaining, “We did make s’mores, we even started a camp fire. That weekend was so much fun.”

She also opened up about kayaking and tweeted, “Had so much fun kayaking and when we flipped, I swear I thought I was going to die.”

While Briana has been open with fans about her relationship, she has also kept it relatively private. She shares photos of her and John on social media and talks about him, but she is also taking things slow.

In a recent interview with InTouch Weekly, she revealed that she could see herself marrying John one day, but she reiterated that she is taking things slow. She also revealed that, while she wouldn’t mind having kids with him one day, she isn’t in “any rush.”

Briana is already a mom to two young girls. Fans met Briana DeJesus on her episode of 16 and Pregnant. She was then selected to appear on the short-lived Teen Mom 3 which featured Briana along with three other girls from her season of 16 and Pregnant. However, MTV brought her back and added her as a fifth cast member to the popular Teen Mom 2. Initially, fans were skeptical about the network adding a fifth cast member, but viewers have warmed up to Briana and have been following her journey.

When she first joined the cast, she found herself in a relationship with Javi Marroquin, ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry. As can be imagined, that caused some animosity between the women. However, Briana moved on from Javi and is now dating John and she seems very happy with him.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Briana recently had to shoot down rumors that she was pregnant after fans started speculating they could see a baby bump in a photo that she posted to social media. However, Briana revealed that she is not pregnant.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.