Did Kailyn Lowry Throw Shade While Live Tweeting During ‘Teen Mom 2’?

On Monday night, a new episode of Teen Mom 2 aired and it was full of drama. However, there was some drama happening on social media at the same time!

According to Us Weekly, Jenelle showed up to her eldest son’s soccer game, but there was one problem -she wasn’t alone. Jenelle showed up to the soccer game with her husband David. That normally shouldn’t be a problem, but the Teen Mom 2 production team was also at the location to film Jenelle for the show. The production had to be shut down since David is not allowed to film.

During the episode, some of the cast were live tweeting. Kailyn Lowry was one of the cast members who took to social media to follow along with the show and live tweet, and it seems like she may have been throwing some shade.

Kailyn tweeted, “Shut down production because of someone coming around? Sounds like a liability #teenmom2”

Kailyn didn’t mention Jenelle or Jenelle’s husband by name in her tweet, but her using the name of the show for a hashtag led some fans to believe she was talking about Jenelle.

The two reality show stars have been feuding lately. It started when Kailyn sent Jenelle some of her new hair products as a gift. However, Jenelle didn’t take too kindly to the peace offering and instead filmed herself setting it on fire.

According to Us Weekly, Jenelle posted the video along with a caption that read in part, “Been debating whether to upload this, but I feel like the time is appropriate. Kail Lowry, for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean a** person when it came down to me.”

More recently, Jenelle and her mother Barbara were on Instagram Live when Barbara made a comment about “killing” Kail. As can be imagined, this did not go over well with Kailyn and she refused to film for the show.

According to a January 25 report from the Inquisitr, Kailyn spoke out on her podcast Coffee Convos and revealed that she was still refusing to film Teen Mom 2. She explained that it came down to “principle” for her.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes of Season 9. It has not yet been revealed whether the girls will return for another season after this. However, Teen Mom OG is set to film for another season, as is Young and Pregnant.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.