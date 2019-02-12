Watch Manchester United Vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Round Of 16, Start Time

A resurgent Manchester United begins the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League by facing French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

A resurgent Manchester United, unbeaten in 11 matches with 10 wins since the December 18 firing of Jose Mourinho, per Soccerway, begin the quest for their first UEFA Champions League title since 2008 in earnest on Tuesday. But French champions and Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who have never won the European championship in the Champions League era, come into the match on a seven-game domestic winning streak — and with perhaps the world’s most formidable three-man scoring combination — as they head into Manchester for the Round of 16 first-leg match that will stream live on Tuesday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at 75,000-seat Old Trafford Stadium in Greater Manchester, England, on Tuesday, February 12.

Fans in France and the throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Time. Over in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Red Devils vs. Rouge-et-Bleu match kicks off at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, February 13.

Though PSG’s up-front combo of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and Edinson Cavani have scored a remarkable 60 goals among them across all competitions, Cavani will not be available for the first-leg match at Old Trafford, according to the BBC. In addition, Neymar will also sit out with an injury, placing extra pressure on the 20-year-old World Cup hero Mbappe, who has already scored three goals in the six Champions League group stage matches in which he played.

The Manchester United resurgence under “caretaker” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who took over from the ousted Mourinho, has changed the outlook on the Round of 16 showdown — the first-ever competitive meeting between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. While the English side were lightly regarded underdogs when the draw was announced back in December, their near-percent form under Solskjaer may have flipped the odds, according to City AM.

“We’ve given ourselves the best possible opportunity because of the way we’ve come into this game,” Solskjaer said at a Monday press conference, quoted by Sky Sports. “We’re confident and we’re looking like a team. If there was ever a time to go into big games, it’s now.”

The Paris Saint-Germain scoring combo of Neymar Jr. (l), Edinson Cavani (c), and Kylian Mbappe (r) have 60 goals among them in all competitions. Ian MacNicol / Getty Images

