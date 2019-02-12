‘Westworld’ Season 3: Jimmi Simpson Has ‘Not Been Invited’ Yet

'I believe, for now, Young William, his story is less of a focus there,' Jimmi Simpson recently revealed.

While it is expected that Season 3 of HBO’s hit sci-fi series Westworld is still a long way from airing, news is starting to surface about the upcoming series.

HBO’s President of Programming Casey Bloys has revealed to the Wrap recently that filming will begin for Season 3 of Westworld in March. News of the Season 3 production schedule was released during the Television Critics Association press tour. However, Westworld creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, were hesitant to confirm when Season 3 would air. With production about to commence, it seems likely that fans will not get to view Season 3 of Westworld until 2020.

However, one of the main actors from Season 1 and 2, Jimmi Simpson, may not be on board for upcoming episodes.

Jimmi Simpson played William in the previous seasons of Westworld. Initially, viewers thought William was an individual character. However, it was later revealed that he was the younger version of the Man in Black (Ed Harris). After this revelation in Season 2, William continued to appear in flashback scenes.

And, in a TV series that relies heavily on flashback scenes in order to move the story forward, many fans assumed William would return in Season 3 of Westworld. However, according to another article by the Wrap, this is not the case.

“I believe, for now, Young William, his story is less of a focus there,” Jimmi Simpson recently revealed during the Television Critics Association press tour on Sunday.

After Simpson’s panel appearance for his upcoming Epix drama, Perpetual Grace, LTD, the Wrap further clarified things with the Westworld actor.

“I feel like I can officially say that I have not been invited [back for Season 3],” he confirmed.

However, in the world of Westworld, where robots are almost indistinguishable from humans, it seems possible that this isn’t the last fans have seen of William.

As for whether the Man in Black will return in Season 3, that is also unknown, at least it was according to Ed Harris when the Huffington Post asked him about his role in Westworld last year.

“I don’t even know if I’m in it or not [next season]. I figure I am? But I don’t know in what capacity, and I don’t know what the what will be happening.”

And, if the Man in Black returns in Season 3 of Westworld, that means there is always the potential that young William will return as well at some point too.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO.