Chris Pratt Rumored Strip Club Visit Did Not Happen, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Chirs Pratt is known for being a devout Christian which is why a story about him allegedly going to a strip club in London sounded surprising. The Sun reported that the Guardians Of The Galaxy star headed to the Sunset Strip club in London’s Soho district after he appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote The Lego Movie 2. Their purported source said that Pratt was spotted chatting with a blonde stripper and cheering her on as she worked.

“He was even telling the girl about his engagement and joked about asking if she’d marry him instead. Throughout his stay, Chris didn’t hold back and ordered several bottles of bourbon and champagne,” the source said.

If you think that it seems unlikely that any man would talk about his fiancee at a strip club, then celebrity news fact checker, Gossip Cop, agrees with you. As they point out, the Sun did not provide any video or photographic evidence that shows Pratt entering or leaving the club. Pratt is an A-list celebrity who stars in multiple high-profile movie franchises. If he was at a strip club, there probably would be some footage of it.

Gossip Cop also reports that they spoke off the record to someone from Pratt’s camp who said that the report was untrue.

Perhaps the story was inspired by the actor’s stripper past. In a 2013 interview, Pratt told Ellen DeGeneres that he used to strip for a “little while” before he became a major Hollywood star and presumably before he devoted himself to the Christian faith.

“I was a very low-rent Magic Mike,” he quipped before adding that he would make $40 a gig doing Bachelorette parties in his hometown.

Pratt is currently engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger and as the Inquisitr previously reported, he seems pretty excited about it.

He recently told Entertainment Tonight that he’s looking forward to having “lots of kids” with his future wife and that he also wants to work less so that he can be more of a family man. Schwarzenegger seems excited too as she posted a photo showing off her ring on Monday. Based on the caption, the photo is really meant to promote Pratt’s role in the new Lego movie. But you can’t look at it without noticing the huge diamond on the ring finger of her left hand.

As Us Weekly notes, Pratt has said that the couple has not really started their nuptials as yet but revealed that they want to have a winter wedding.