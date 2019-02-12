Camille Kostek Flaunts Major Curves In Stunning, Body-Hugging Dress

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, has been winding down from all of the excitement of the Super Bowl and all of the Patriot’s post-win activities with a few laid back days before jumping back into the spotlight for another major event — New York Fashion Week.

Kostek wowed at the Maybeline event — and impressed her ever-growing fan base on Instagram — with a snap of herself in a gorgeous, sequins-covered mini dress. The jaw-dropping garb, which had firework-like designs over the entire body of the short dress, hugged the model’s curves and showed off her toned legs. The number featured long sleeves, giving the ensemble a sleek look, and featured an interesting hemline that showed off her curvaceous thighs.

For the snap, the former NFL cheerleader wore her hair slicked back and gathered into a chic, trendy ponytail. She kept the accessories on the lighter side, as to not take away from the flashiness of the dress and the intricate, shiny beadwork — and opted for a pair of stud earrings and a simple ring that complimented the outfit perfectly.

For makeup, the Sports Illustrated model wore some dewy blush to accentuate her prominent cheekbones, and wore a smokey shadow and liner to make her eyes pop. She wore a rosy colored gloss and matching liner that made her plump pout stand out, and some highlighting around her face to emphasize her flawless features.

Kostek also added some shots of her fun experience at some of the fashion events that she attended during the sprawling fashion week. In one pic, the glamour model wore black leather pants that hugged her curves as well as a crisp, white turtleneck that elongated her body. She then topped the look off with a bulky zip-up jacket.

She captured some runway shots of some of her gal-pals walking in the show and took selfies with her other friends in the audience. She also showed off another Fashion Week look, a black and white striped dress that she paired with a plum, classic cut peacoat and black tights.

While taking a break between two very major events, Kostek took some time to unwind, and shared a selfie where she looked content and radiant. Sitting by the sprawling ocean, the model’s honey-colored hair whipped in the wind as she flashed the camera a mega-watt smile. She reflected on how her life has been going at a fast pace lately, and how nice it felt to sit and feel the cool breeze while reflecting on her mantra: letting go of things she cannot control.

Things have certainly been busy for Kostek, but fans will be keeping a watchful eye on her social media accounts to see what the fun, spirited model will be up to next.