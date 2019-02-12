‘Game Of Thrones’ Showrunner Confirms The Terrible Fate Of Ser Pounce

While Ser Pounce survived the explosion at the Great Sept of Baelor, he eventually fell into the clutches of Cersei Lannister.

Ser Pounce only appeared in one episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones. However, the cat’s role soon took on a life of its own and fans became enamored by the creature. Now, one of the showrunners for the hit epic fantasy series has revealed details of Ser Pounce’s fate — and the news is grim.

In Westeros, there are some pretty miserable things you can rely on. People get murdered, horrible people will outlast the good, and it seems like the Starks will never have anything nice.

Enter Ser Pounce.

This cat appeared in Episode 4 (titled “Oathkeeper”) of Season 4 of Game of Thrones. Interrupting some sexy time between Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) and King Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman), the feline immediately captivated the audience. The animal was a welcome distraction amid the gloom that seems to eternally blanket Westeros.

In fact, fans were so infatuated with the cat that there was even a theory developed that potentially saw Ser Pounce as the fated Azor Ahai.

While considered a beloved pet of King Tommen, Ser Pounce hasn’t been seen since. Fans were concerned when Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) ignited the Great Sept of Baelor and wondered if the feline had gotten caught up in the blast. However, as Verge points out, the actor who played King Tommen revealed that Ser Pounce survived the explosion. Chapman also told Huffington Post that he hoped Ser Pounce had moved on with his life after the death of King Tommen and had sought out a girlfriend.

However, Game of Thrones showrunner David Benioff has revealed the tragic fate of Ser Pounce.

“Cersei hated the name Ser Pounce so much she could not allow him to survive,” showrunner David Benioff told Entertainment Weekly recently.

“So she came up with her most diabolical [execution]. Ser Pounce’s death was so horrible we couldn’t even put it on the air.”

Too horrible even for Game of Thrones? After all, this is the series that cut off Theon Greyjoy’s (Alfie Allen) appendage and slaughtered a pile of Starks during a wedding. So, it is horrible to think just how cruel Cersei was with the cat.

Benioff also reveals the cat who played Ser Pounce was difficult to work with while on set.

“That cat was really not fun to work with,” Benioff said. “There’s a reason the phrase ‘like herding cats’ came into existence.”

Another Game of Thrones showrunner, Dan Weiss, concurs with Benioff.

“Dogs generally do what you ask them to do if they’re smart and well trained. Cats have their own agenda.”

This is not the first time there have been rumors of the animal’s difficult behavior while on set. Dean-Charles Chapman has also previously spoken out about the cat’s on-set behavior.