Rosie Huntington Whiteley Goes Braless Under White Crop Top On Instagram

Rosie Huntington Whiteley has been sharing sneak peeks from her Elle photo shoot with fans since yesterday on Instagram. The photos so far show the model rocking several outfits, including swimwear. Her second-newest post showed her lounging at a bench and table with the ocean in the backdrop, as she went braless under a white crop top. She also wore a pink floral bodysuit that was only partially worn, as she left her midriff exposed. Rosie leaned on the table with her right elbow behind her, as she closed her eyes with her hair down and slicked back.

In addition, the model shared a photo of her wearing a very colorful and graphic shirt, which included two black stripes on each shoulder with blue-and-orange graphics. The rest of her shirt was hard to see because of the way the photo was cropped, but it looks like there’s a large blue square in the front with pink and white graphics.

Prior to sharing photos from the Elle shoot, Huntington Whiteley shared pictures of her outfit during a Ralph Lauren event. She wore a chic, all brown jumpsuit with an open collar. Rosie accessorized with a silver clutch, a chunky necklace, and dark sunglasses.

The model has lots of experience in the industry and as an entrepreneur, and shared some of her personal life with Girl Boss. Some of her business pursuits include her lingerie, swimwear, sleepwear, and beauty brand.

“You have to be flexible. You have to always have a really clear idea where you want to go, but you also have to be ready to move with the curve balls that get thrown at you in business—and life in general.”

She also noted, “I think you kind of tackle everything head-on as it comes,” and added, “I really put a lot of my success down to always thinking forward and always thinking where you want to be in five years and picturing myself there, whatever environment it might be, and think of myself in that driving seat.”

Certainly, she’s done well for herself and continues to be a relevant force in the modeling industry. Along with the constant promotion of her business, Rose Inc., her recent work with brands and magazines include Elle, BCBG Maxazria, and Jimmy Choo. Notably, her recent Rose Inc. posts include one about moisturizer and why you need more than just one kind to maintain your skin.