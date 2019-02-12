NBA Rumors: Jeremy Lin Signing With Raptors After Hawks Buyout, Per ‘ESPN’s Wojnarowski

Is Jeremy Lin a good fit with the Raptors?

The deal that sent DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard made the Toronto Raptors one of the best NBA teams in the Eastern Conference this season. However, since the acquisition of Leonard, the Raptors revealed that they were still looking to upgrade their roster. Earlier this month, the Raptors engaged in a blockbuster deal with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire veteran center Marc Gasol.

After the February NBA trade deadline, the Raptors are now focused on targeting players who are or will be available on the buyout market. So far, the Raptors are eyeing to address the issue in their backcourt, especially after sending C.J. Miles and Delon Wright to Memphis and losing Fred VanVleet to a thumb injury. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Raptors are planning to sign Jeremy Lin after he completes a contract buyout with the Atlanta Hawks.

“Atlanta Hawks guard Jeremy Lin is finalizing a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Toronto Raptors, his agents told ESPN. Agents Jim Tanner and Roger Montgomery were expected to complete the buyout with the Hawks as soon as Monday, they said, and Lin could sign with the Raptors as soon as midweek. Lin’s salary — $13.8 million for the 2018-19 season — makes it impossible for a team to claim him off waivers.”

This will be Jeremy Lin's best chance for a playoff run https://t.co/1dkEPA13KJ — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 11, 2019

The Hawks tried to move Jeremy Lin before the February NBA trade deadline but they failed to find an NBA team who’s willing to take his $13.8 million salary for the 2018-19 NBA season. The Asian-American guard may have not publicly admitted it, but at this point in his NBA career, he will surely love to play for a legitimate title contender than staying on a rebuilding team and mentoring the young players.

With Fred VanVleet set to miss at least three weeks, Raptors Head Coach Nick Nurse is expected to give Jeremy Lin a significant role once he officially signs a contract with the team. With his ability to play as a point guard and a shooting guard, Lin could serve as the primary backup for Kyle Lowry or his backcourt partner.

After spending two years with the Brooklyn Nets dealing with injuries, Jeremy Lin is eyeing to revive his NBA career in the 2018-19 NBA season. Despite receiving limited playing time with the Hawks, Lin remains a reliable contributor, especially on the offensive end of the floor. This season, the 30-year-old point guard is averaging 10.7 points and 3.5 assists on 46.6 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc.