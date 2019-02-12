Bullied Teen Haley Nailor Posts Tragic Snapchat Video Before Committing Suicide By Jumping From Parking Garage

Teenager Hailey Nailor took to Snapchat to post a tragic video where she tearfully contemplated committing suicide.

Minutes later, the 16-year-old jumped from the top of a mall parking garage in Connecticut, taking her own life.

The tragic final moments for the teen have gotten national attention, with video of the teen’s video before her suicide spreading across the internet and cruelly being reposted by online trolls. As the Daily Mail noted, many left hateful messages, mocking the teen.

Police found the teen’s body on Saturday at just after 1:20 p.m. after being warned that someone was threatening suicide at the Danbury Fair Mall. Some friends had seen the Snapchat video as Hailey Nailor had posted it, discussing her plans to take her own life, but it was not clear if the 911 call came from someone who had seen the video.

Friends said that Nailor had endured bullying at her school, and remembered her as a kind and funny student.

“She was kind, funny, and so silly but in a good way,” said Karina Rivadeneira, a 17-year-old classmate. “My heart breaks knowing she’s gone, but I know she’s in better place now.”

Hailey Nailor’s alleged suicide — and the video she posted shortly before it — follows a spate of similar incidents involving teenagers. In early 2017 there were a string of deaths involving teenagers posting live streamed video either shortly before or during the act of taking their life. One girl, Katelyn Nichole Davis, was only 12.

Hailey Nailor, a 16-year-old student at Danbury High School, jumped off a parking garage at Danbury Fair Mall. Here’s what we know — and what we don’t know yet — about this tragic and complicated story. https://t.co/ntPwYtEMzi — The News-Times (@NewsTimes) February 11, 2019

The body of the young girl was found outside her home with what the Northwest Georgia News reported to be “self-inflicted wounds.”

Video of Davis’ final act also spread across the internet and, like Nailor, attracted some mean-spirited trolls who mocked the young girl. After her death, a number of other young people committed similar acts including Nakia Venant, a Miami teenager who streamed her suicide on Facebook Live.

The family of Hailey Nailor had not commented on her death, though the Danbury School District did release a statement saying their thoughts and deepest sympathies were with the family.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.