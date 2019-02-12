Nicki Minaj Calls Out Grammys Producer Ken Ehrlich For ‘Bullying’ Her

Ariana Grande slammed the same producer for 'lying' last week.

Ariana Grande isn’t the only one taking issue with Grammys officials. On Monday afternoon, Nicki Minaj cited producer Ken Ehrlich, the same man Grande called out last week, as the reason for her many Grammy Award snubs in recent years. The rapper revealed in a tweet that she has been “bullied” by Ehrlich for nearly a decade, according to E! News.

The confession came about when a fan wrote on Twitter that Minaj keeps missing out on well-deserved awards.

“Nicki Minaj has been at the top of her game for way too long to not have had a Grammy. I don’t know what white man from the boards she p***ed off,” they said.

The “Chun Li” rapper was quick to respond, calling out the producer by name and even tying Grande in.

“I p***ed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer KEN,” Minaj replied. “I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear.”

Although the 36-year-old rapper did not provide many details on the matter, Minaj did announce that she will tell the whole story on the next episode of her Beats 1 radio show, Queen Radio, concluding that fans “deserve to know the truth.”

Minaj was nominated for 10 Grammy awards between 2011 and 2016, but never won. She has not been nominated for any Grammys since.

Another Twitter user dug up a 2015 interview that Ehrlich had with HITS Daily Double, in which the producer said he was “not proud of” Minaj’s Grammys performance in 2012, later stating that it “wasn’t good.” He blamed both the rapper and himself for the botched performance. The user pointed out that this incident may be the reason for bad blood between Ehrlich and Minaj.

Last week, Grande voiced her own struggles working with Ehrlich, which led the singer to pull out of her performance at the awards show and ultimately skip the Grammys altogether. The producer claimed that Grande opted not to perform because she did not have enough time to prepare, NME reported. The “7 Rings” singer later called Ehrlich a “liar” on Twitter and offered a different side to the story.

“I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self-expression was stifled by you that I decided not to attend,” Grande wrote.

The 25-year-old pop star also noted that she offered to perform three different songs at the Grammys, all of which were turned down.

Ehrlich responded to Grande’s tweets in a statement to Rolling Stone, noting that he was most offended by her suggestion that he is not “collaborative.”

“I don’t know if I’m good at anything else, but I understand artists and I can hear other artists in an artist,” Ehrlich said, citing several successful performances that he has planned in the past with other musicians.