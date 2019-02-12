Ariana Grande Shares Full-Length Image Of Cinderella-Like Gown, Fans Think It’s A Tribute To Mac Miller

Ariana Grande was inexplicably missing from the Sunday night festivities at the 2019 Grammy Awards, but that didn’t stop the 25-year-old singer from dressing up in a stunning gown at home instead.

The princess style gown, created for her by designer Zac Posen, would have been the perfect addition to the star-studded red carpet event which featured some rather questionable outfits. Instead, Grande held an entire photo shoot for herself in the comfort of her own home to show off the dress, making sure Posen’s creation would still be seen by her fans.

On Sunday night, she took to social media with a number of sneak peeks of the stunning gown. On Monday afternoon, she finally shared one that showed the entirety of the front of the dress to her Instagram account.

The dress, which is made from a pale silvery blue satin material, has a full-on pleated princess skirt with a train dragging behind her small frame. Cinched in at her waist to show off her slim figure, the gown features a sweetheart neckline with ruching in a V pattern down her torso.

Grande wore a choker necklace with strings of diamonds and had her hair done up in her signature high ponytail with her bangs hanging loosely across the side of her face.

Grande appeared to be posing at the top of her staircase, with the intricate railing in the background behind her. Of course, her dogs were also close at hand to inspect her dress.

According to Cosmopolitan, fans of the singer believe that the stunning gown was a tribute to Grande’s deceased ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died of an overdose last year. The logic behind that thought is the undeniable Cinderella vibes given off by the dress, coupled with the fact that Miller wrote a song about Grande called “Cinderella.”

theres no difference @ArianaGrande you really are cinderella, he was right ♡???????? pic.twitter.com/F5PBRlwNlj — freya 15 (@hertruIy) February 11, 2019

She dressed up like Cinderella in honor of macs album swimming which he made a song called Cinderella dedicated to Ari. My heart hurts ???? @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/D1mJ8vhrDQ — Damian ♡ (@cutemoonlights) February 11, 2019

Despite opting to stay home for the ceremony, Grande won her first ever Grammy on Sunday night for her album Sweetener. This just days after she slammed the awards show’s producer, Ken Ehrlich, after she had a “creative disagreement” about the set list she was going to perform. While Ehrlich told the media it was “too late” for her to pull a show together, she took to Twitter to clap back at him.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend.”

Grande also appeared to be furious that Miller didn’t win the award for which he was nominated, taking to Twitter in a series of since-deleted tweets to trash Cardi B who took home the silverware instead.