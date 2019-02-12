Nicki Minaj Cancels BET Performance Over Grammy Twitter Remarks, Network Apologizes

BET is in hot water with Nicki Minaj after the network inadvertently insulted her via Twitter on Sunday. The rapper announced on her Twitter account on Monday that neither she nor her label, Young Money, will longer perform at the 2019 BET Experience and awards show in June.

According to TMZ, BET’s social media team made fun of Minaj shortly after Cardi B won a Grammy for Best Rap Album. The tweet linked to an article BET posted on its website regarding the win with the caption “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged from her lace front,” followed by a laughing emoji. Many of Minaj’s fan spoke against the network’s tweet, as it referenced the well-known feud between Minaj and Cardi.

Shortly after the network’s post, Minaj created a thread of tweets against BET. She later retweeted fans who bashed the network on Twitter on Minaj’s behalf. BET released a statement on Monday claiming the tweet was unauthorized and they never intended to upset Minaj.

“BET loves Nicki Minaj,” they said. “We have supported her from the very beginning of her career and will continue to do so moving forward. Nicki has paved the way for so many performers and has solidified her place as one of the most powerful figures in the music industry. Unfortunately, the respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written. The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki. And further does not reflect our company values.”

BET’s team also said in the statement that they are currently doing an internal audit to see exactly who sent out the tweet. They also removed the post from their social media feeds and explained they would like to talk to Minaj on a more personal level regarding the error. Though Minaj has yet to respond to BET or change her mind about performing, she thanked her fans, referred to as the barbs, for standing up for her virtually.

I can’t thank you guys enough for all the love & support you continue to show me. To everyone who said something sweet, thank you. Whether I read it or not, I felt it. From the bottom of my heart. I love you so much. So so so soooo much. Stay tuned. ♥️????????????????????♥️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

The drama between Minaj and Cardi B has been ongoing since 2017, though the two initially denied they had any problems with one another. In September 2018, the two were involved in a dispute at a Harper’s Bazaar party during New York Fashion Week. The confrontation began when Cardi claimed Minaj spoke negatively about her daughter, Kulture. Minaj discussed the fight on her podcast, Queen Radio, and denied any remarks made about the 6-month-old, and both rappers agreed to end their feud shortly after the incident.