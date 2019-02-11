Is Amber Portwood Engaged? ‘Teen Mom’ Shares Photo Of Ring On Instagram, ‘Radar Online’ Shares Details

Amber Portwood appears to have said 'yes' to boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Amber Portwood appeared to be sharing engagement news on Instagram on Monday, February 11. However, according to a new report, she may not be engaged to Andrew Glennon, the father of her young son James, quite yet.

Following just under two years of dating, the Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram page, where she showed off what appeared to be an engagement ring from her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Radar Online shared details of what really went down between the couple

“Amber is not engaged,” a source explained to the outlet. “It was just a gift from Andrew,” the source added.

That gift, according to the photo Portwood shared on Instagram, appears to be a stunning diamond ring, which Portwood is wearing on her engagement finger. However, according to the report, the ring doesn’t signify plans for marriage. Instead, it is hard to say what it signifies, other than their current commitment to one another.

Portwood began her relationship with Glennon after meeting him on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where she and her former fiancé, Matt Baker, were attempting to resolve their relationship issues.

As fans will recall, Portwood and Glennon confirmed their relationship in August 2017 and made their red carpet debut later that month at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Then, in September 2017, during a vacation in Hawaii that was filmed for Teen Mom OG, Portwood learned she and Glennon were expecting their first child together.

Portwood also shares an older child, daughter Leah, 10, with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

In June of last year, months after giving birth to son James, Portwood spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her relationship with Glennon and how her second child was different from her first.

“Before, I wasn’t mature nor was the relationship right,” she explained to the outlet.

“I want to make sure I don’t fall into old patterns and get into a depressed state. I have to take care of myself. Healthy mommy, healthy baby.”

As for Glennon, Portwood had nothing but good things to say.

“He is such an amazing man and loves taking care of James,” Portwood gushed.

“He was afraid of postpartum depression, so he’s always checking up on me. He just wants to make sure I’m loved. It’s almost perfect.”

In March, Portwood told the magazine that while she and Glennon were happy, they hadn’t yet discussed a future marriage.

Portwood, Glennon, and their co-stars are expected to return to MTV sometime later this year for Teen Mom OG Season 8.