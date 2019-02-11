Season 2 Of History Channel’s ‘Knightfall’ Will Premiere In March

A new trailer is also released that shows Mark Hamill's new character, Talus, in opposition against Landry.

For fans who have been anxiously watching History Channel’s official Twitter account for their historical drama series Knightfall, it has been a long time coming regarding the premiere date for Season 2. History Channel has been teased a premiere date for months now but, finally, they have delivered.

Over the last few months, Knightfall‘s Twitter account has promised that the premiere date for Season 2 would be announced soon. Fans were starting to get impatient when the last announcement of “coming soon” was made on January 26. However, History Channel made a new announcement to their Twitter account that states Season 2 of Knightfall will premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on March 25.

Along with the premiere date announcement, there is also a new trailer for Season 2 of Knightfall.

“I had a vision,” Landry (Tom Cullen) says as the Season 2 trailer opens.

When asked what he saw in this vision, Landry declares that he saw the death of his brotherhood at his own hand. Images of the slain are then shown.

The Knightfall Season 2 clip also had the extra bonus of some extended clips afterward. In these clips, Landry is told that he is banished for his sins that unfolded in Season 1 of Knightfall.

“What am I, if not a Templar?” he implores as images of himself with a shaggy beard play out.

Noble men may cross their swords, but never their brothers. ⚔ The Templar Knights will rise again March 25th on @History. #Knightfall pic.twitter.com/VS24qh6SXT — #Knightfall (@KnightfallShow) February 11, 2019

However, Tancrede (Simon Merrells) asks for his redemption. As a result of this, Landry is asked to rejoin the brotherhood. However, he will have to start from the very bottom as an initiate once more in order to prove his dedication to the Templars in the upcoming season of Knightfall.

Fans also get a look at Mark Hamill as Templar Knight Talus is also introduced in the new Knightfall trailer. However, as ET Online points out, this is not the first clip for Knightfall containing Mark Hamill’s new character. In the latest trailer, Talus voices his opinion on how he doesn’t believe Landry will be saved.

Further battles can be expected in Season 2 of Knightfall and this is shown in great detail in the new trailer. The Templar Knights are also charged with heresy as the conflict between King Philip IV of France (Ed Stoppard) and the brotherhood continues.

You can view the new Season 2 trailer for History Channel’s Knightfall below.

History Channel offers the following synopsis for Season 2 of Knightfall.

“Knightfall goes inside the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages. The series goes deep into the clandestine world of this legendary brotherhood of warrior monks to learn who these knights were, how they lived, and what they died believing. With the historical and ruthless downfall of the Templar Order on the horizon, season two focuses on themes such as power, redemption, revenge, betrayal, family, and ultimately an epic war between church and state.”

Season 2 of Knightfall premieres on History Channel at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, March 25.