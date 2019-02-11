‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals Boyfriend Beau Clark Was In A ‘Lifehouse’ Music Video

Beau Clark was a video dude!

Stassi Schroeder revealed on Twitter over the weekend that her boyfriend, Beau Clark, starred in a music video from the band Lifehouse years ago.

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules, the fashion blogger posted a clip on her Instagram Story in which “You and I” was heard in the background of several screenshots of her boyfriend. Then, on Twitter, Schroeder responded to a fan who thanked her for sharing the fun fact about Clark.

“It was my pleasure,” she replied.

While Schroeder’s boyfriend’s career has not been shared on Vanderpump Rules, viewers of the show have been seeing plenty of their relationship. Weeks ago, the couple was seen working through Schroeder’s birthday meltdown after the reality star began freaking out at Clark after he didn’t follow her back to their room following a joint celebration with Ariana Madix.

Although the feud between Schroeder and Clark wasn’t pretty, the couple worked through their issues the following morning and Clark assured Schroeder that she doesn’t have to be concerned about him leaving her.

As fans may recall, Schroeder began facing abandonment issues after suffering through a number of toxic relationships with the likes of Patrick Meagher and Jax Taylor before she stuck up a romance with Meagher at the end of 2017.

Schroeder and Meagher have convinced many of their fans and followers online, and viewers of Vanderpump Rules, that it is only a matter of time before they get engaged. At the end of the year, Schroeder fueled engagement rumors when she was seen wearing the same ring on her engagement finger on a number of occasions.

While Schroeder and Meagher don’t appear to be engaged quite yet, Schroeder’s co-stars spoke to Us Weekly magazine in November of last year and made it clear that they all approve of the relationship.

“We love Beau!” Brittany Cartwright said.

“We think Beau is great, we’re so happy for them, I think they’re so adorable how they dress up together and do all kinds of stuff like that. I think they’re great for each other.”

“I love Beau. In fact, him and I get along so well. He’s just a very easygoing guy. He’s basically the polar opposite of Stassi, which I think that’s what she needs,” Taylor explained.

“He’s an amazing guy.”

According to Cartwright, Schroeder and Clark “definitely” will “be the next to get engaged.”

To see more of Schroeder, Meagher, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.