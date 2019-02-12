‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Throws Axes On Date Night With Her Husband

Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer may be married, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t enjoy a date night once in a while! The mom-of-three enjoyed an early Valentine’s Day date with Cole and he shared a photo to Instagram of Chelsea looking gorgeous during their night out.

Along with the photo, which shows Chelsea smiling, Cole gushed about how beautiful Chelsea is. He also revealed that their date included axe throwing, with Cole saying it was “super hot” watching Chelsea throw the axe. Included with his post were videos of both him and Chelsea throwing axes.

Fans were introduced to Chelsea Houska on her episode of 16 and Pregnant. She was featured on the second season of the show along with other girls who eventually went on to star on Teen Mom 2. While on the show, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Aubree. Chelsea and her boyfriend at the time did not have a good relationship. Chelsea eventually moved on from Adam and met Cole.

Together, Cole and Chelsea have two kids. Chelsea gave birth to their son, Watson, in January 2017. In August of 2018, she gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Layne. However, Cole has never treated his stepdaughter, Aubree, any different and as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cole recently attended a father-daughter dance with Aubree.

Cole shared a photo of himself with Aubree at the dance. Along with the photo, Cole wrote, “I am very proud of who this sweet girl is becoming the older she gets! I swear she is already an adult. In the truck on the way to the dance I told her, ‘you know that I love you and that I will always protect you and always be here for you whenever you need me!’ She said, trust me I know that.”

The new season of Teen Mom 2 has been airing Monday nights on MTV. The new season has brought plenty of drama for the cast, including Chelsea Houska who is shown pregnant with her third child. Chelsea has had to deal with Adam not showing up for scheduled visitations with Aubree at visitation centers. However, it hasn’t been all drama for the mom of three who moved to a new home with her family. She showed off the property on a recent episode which included a big porch that allows her to take in the quiet of the outside. Not only that, but fans will also get to see her give birth to her second daughter on the newest episode which airs Monday night.