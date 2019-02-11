Richard Gere And Wife Alejandra Silva Welcome Newborn Son

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva announced the birth of their baby boy to MSN a few days ago.

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have just made a new addition to their family, with the birth of their son a few days ago. The news only recently surfaced, according to Hello Magazine, citing a story from its sister publication HOLA. While most men would be a little intimidated to have a newborn at the age of 69, Gere is delighted. Though they’ve largely stayed out of the limelight regarding the birth of their son, both Gere and Silva are said to be happy.

This will be Gere’s second child, having had another with his previous wife, Carey Lowell. This is also Silva’s second son; she already has a child named Albert from her previous marriage to Govind Friedland

Gere met Silva while staying at a hotel in Positano, Italy, that her family owns. Similar to their son’s birth, the wedding was held in secret, away from the cameras and the press. Since then, they’ve been absolutely infatuated with each other.

“I’m the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I’m married to a beautiful woman who is smart, positive, committed to helping people, who’s fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who’s a great cook…and who makes the best salads in the world,” said Gere about his new wife Silva.

Despite Gere’s age, both he and Silva were excited to start a new family together. Shortly after getting married, according to a report from People, she said that she wanted nothing more than to start a family with the famous actor.

“Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other. I’m not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear,” she told reporters.

They broke the news of their upcoming addition in September when they had the Dalai Llama give a blessing to the child still in the womb, demonstrating their humble devotion to Buddhism.

Later in December Silva shared a picture on Instagram of her baby bump in the third trimester.

There’s no word yet on what the son’s name will be and, knowing Gere and Silva, they wont be in a rush for everyone to know. It also raises the question of when they’ll reveal the first photos of their baby to the world and how much of the little guy’s early life will be made public for their fans.