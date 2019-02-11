‘Veronica Mars’ Revival Will Dive Into ‘Contemporary Issues,’ Hulu VP Says

Same mysteries, different era.

During the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Hulu’s senior vice president of originals Craig Erwich revealed that the Veronica Mars revival coming this summer will be an updated, modern-day version of the series that fans know and love. Erwich explained in the press room that Veronica, played by Kristen Bell, is “not a little girl anymore” — and therefore can touch on more adult subjects.

“With Veronica Mars, [creator] Rob Thomas, who is the steward of the franchise, really threaded the needle,” the vice president said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “From what I’ve seen of the show, and the scripts are excellent, it is very true to the character, it is very true to the world, it’s true to the tone of the show and what made people fall in love with the show.”

However, while the Veronica Mars mini-series does play on the nostalgic noir mystery style of its original early 2000s counterpart, Erwich admitted that it needs a contemporary twist to stay relevant to today’s world.

“She is not a little girl anymore. You will see her dealing with contemporary issues in a contemporary world,” he continued.

Hulu also shared a brief teaser clip in the press room, but it is not yet available to the public. The clip showed Veronica investigating a crime scene while her trademark voiceover plays throughout, according to E! News.

The eight-episode revival follows a 2014 fan-funded film, two books in the Veronica Mars universe, and the show’s original three seasons from 2004-2007.

The original series followed teen-aged private investigator Veronica Mars as she navigated through the class wars and corruption in Neptune, California, to solve crimes involving everything from cheating in school elections to murder. Veronica Mars was canceled unexpectedly after three years, and left fans wanting more. Thomas, Bell, and other original cast members announced a crowd-funded movie portraying Veronica’s return to the town — now older and wiser — eight years later.

Now, the mini-series will act as a fourth season to the show, picking up five years after the events of the film, TV Line reported. As Thomas previously explained, the episodes will all uncover one big mystery, unlike the former series, which typically saw Veronica solving a new crime in each episode — along with bigger mysteries spread throughout each season.

Production is currently in the works in Los Angeles. All of the series’ original regular cast members are expected to return, including Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Ryan Hansen, and Max Greenfield.