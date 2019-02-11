‘Teen Mom’ Star Shocks Fans By Announcing Second Pregnancy

MTV introduced fans to a new group of young moms for the show Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Now, one of the girls from the show has announced her second pregnancy! Kayla Sessler took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she and her boyfriend are expecting a baby together.

Kayla shared a photo of her one-year-old son, Izaiah, wearing a shirt that has the phrase “only child” crossed out with a blue mark. The phrase “big brother” is written in the same blue shade. In a second photo, Izaiah is smiling and holding the sonogram pictures. Kayla revealed that she is expecting her second child in August.

Kayla shares her son with her ex-boyfriend, Stephan Alexander. However, she and Stephan called it quits — and in September of 2018, she got together with her current boyfriend, Luke. Luke and Kayla were friends in high school before striking up a relationship.

In a January of 2019 interview with Hollywood Life, Kayla spoke out about Stephan and his relationship with his son.

Kayla revealed that she and Stephan had met with a counselor, and that she believed they had “come to a good agreement.” However, she went on to explain that once back home, “nothing changed at all.”

She explained to the outlet, “He hasn’t seen Isaiah [sic] in over 2 months on his choice. It does break my heart for Isaiah. But I’d rather Stephan be out of his life rather than in and out because I feel like that will just hurt my son even more.”

Below is a picture of Kayla, her son, and her boyfriend which she shared to Instagram on Christmas.

According to Starcasm, a few of Kayla’s Young and Pregnant co-stars took to social media to congratulate her — and even one of the Teen Mom OG girls reached out to Kayla.

Jade Cline responded to Kayla’s post, writing, “Was wondering when you were going to tell! Lol. So excited for y’all. I love you guys.”

Brianna Jaramillo exclaimed, “Congratulations! Love You!”

Meanwhile, Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd wrote, “Congrats!”

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will reportedly return for another season, but as previously reported by the Inquisitr, not everyone from the cast will may be returning. Lexi Tatman was reportedly let go from the show because her storyline was not “interesting enough.” Lexi reportedly had “no idea” that the network was considering letting her go from the show.

Although the cast may be different when the show returns, it looks like there will be plenty of storylines and drama for Season 2