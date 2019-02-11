Ex-Wife Of Late ‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Hospitalized After His Death

Kristoff St. John, a long-time star of The Young and the Restless, died last week. Now, his ex-wife, boxer Mia St. John, revealed that she was hospitalized after his death.

Last Friday, Mia took to Twitter to write, “They’re trying to send me back to the mental asylum to kill my whole family #ImNotCrazy I just lost my beautiful boys is there no compassion anymore??”

On Sunday, she shared an update on Instagram. She shared a picture of Kristoff with his daughters, writing, “I’m out of the hospital. I’m sorry if I scared anyone. Let’s plz [sic] focus on the wellness of his precious girls Lola & Paris They love their father so much, the beautiful, loving, funny soul that he was/is #MentalHealth is all we have, nothing else is as important.”

Kristoff and Mia’s son, Julian St. John, died of suicide in November of 2014 at the age of 24. At the time, he was in a treatment center for mental illness. The St. John’s sued the facility, and eventually settled the suit.

According to a Fox News report, after their son’s death, Kristoff and Mia started the El Saber es Poder (The Knowledge is Power) Foundation — to both raise awareness of, and provide help for, mental illness. Since Julian’s death, the parents worked to bring the situation, and the terrible pain it brought, to light. Before his death, Mia and Kristoff created a short film to tell Julian’s story.

A friend found the two-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor on Super Bowl Sunday when he went over to watch the big game with his friend, according to a report from the Inquisitr. News of Kristoff’s death rocked the soap opera world, and left his family, loved ones, friends, costars, and fans devastated — and wondering how to face a world without the actor who most described as having the biggest heart.

Those who knew Kristoff best — including director and writer Marc Clebanoff, the friend who found him dead — believe that the actor died of a broken heart due to his son’s death. Before his death, Kristoff told Julian’s story many times, and it’s clear from the video that Mia believes that her son did not have to die — and that the mental health care he received had failed him entirely.

Over the weekend, the Inquisitr reported that Kristoff’s body will be laid to rest next to Julian’s at Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, a suburb of Los Angeles. The actor left behind his fiancee, Kseniya Mikhaleva, his daughter, Paris — and Lola, his daughter with ex-wife Allana Nadal.