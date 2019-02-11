WWE Spoilers: ‘The Man’ Is Back, Rollins Responds To Lesnar, And Kurt Angle’s Future On ‘Monday Night Raw’

The heat is picking up in WWE, and it may boil over on Monday night.

The “Road to WrestleMania” is already being traveled for 2019, and there isn’t much time until Elimination Chamber, but there is still plenty of work left to do. This evening on Monday Night Raw, numerous feuds will continue to build toward a number of pay-per-views coming up over the next couple of months. One thing that everyone will have their eyes on is the return of Becky Lynch to Raw after a tumultuous week with the McMahon family.

The official WWE website released their preview for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and there are some interesting programs in play. A big focus is going to be one of SmackDown Live‘s biggest stars continuing her quest for Raw gold.

Becky Lynch invited to Raw again by the McMahon Family, after her controversial actions last week.

When Lynch was invited to Raw last week, Stephanie McMahon suspended her indefinitely for refusing to see a doctor. Lynch then attacked Stephanie before needing to be pulled off of her by security and officials.

On Tuesday night, Lynch slapped Triple H across the face in the center of the ring. Now, the Irish Lass-Kicker is back on Raw — and things will likely not be handled in a calm and orderly manner.

How will Seth Rollins respond to Brock Lesnar?

Seth Rollins won the Royal Rumble and chose to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. On the night that he made his decision, Lesnar absolutely demolished Rollins in the ring. Tonight, “The Architect” is ready to respond.

Did Finn Balor earn his Intercontinental Championship Match?

Finn Balor didn’t get his IC Title match last week as many might have expected, but he did defeat Lio Rush to earn that shot. This week, it seems as if it will be up to Bobby Lashley to determine if he felt as if Balor had done enough to receive another shot at the championship.

Ruby Riott sets her sights on Raw Women’s Championship.

Despite the fact that Becky Lynch is expecting to face Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, everyone has to get there first. Ruby Riott wants the title — and she’s prepared to do whatever is necessary to take that title away from Rousey.

Will Dana Brooke go one-on-one with Natalya?

Dana Brooke takes full responsibility for losing the match which could have put her and Natalya in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match at Elimination Chamber. Despite her attempts to apologize, Brooke believes Natalya is pushing her to the side, and is sick of being ignored.

What’s next for Kurt Angle?

Kurt Angle suffered a recent string of losses — and some began wondering if he was still capable of competing in the ring. Now, he’s found a new ally in Braun Strowman, and the Olympic hero is prepared to prove that he’s still a force to be reckoned with on Monday Night Raw.