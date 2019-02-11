Fans Go Crazy As Kelly Ripa Shares Sexy, Shirtless Photo Of Hubby Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is taking “Man Crush Monday” to a whole new level.

As fans of the Live With Kelly and Ryan host know, Ripa regularly takes to her Instagram account to share photos of her hunky husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos. Today was no exception as Ripa started off her week on social media with a bang. In a photo posted to her Instagram account, Kelly’s husband Mark can be seen standing in the middle of a beach with a huge smile on his face.

The father of three poses for the camera while rocking a pair of shades and showing off his incredible body. The actor wears short green swim trunks that show off his toned and tanned legs and rock hard abs. And it certainly comes as no shock that Ripa’s photo has already earned her a ton of attention with over 9,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments within just an hour of the post going live.

Some fans commented on the image to tell Kelly how lucky she is to be married to such a hunk while countless other followers commented on the photo to gush over Mark’s incredible body.

“A little eye candy to start my day,” one fan wrote along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Smoking HOT! Haha Seriously though. You both are the best,” another wrote.

“Kelly you are the Luckiest women [sic] on the PLANET.”

It appears as though the photo was taken from the couple’s tropical getaway that they took at the end of January. Kelly shared a few photos of the trip on her Instagram account, including a sweet up-close selfie of the couple, where Kelly appears makeup free. Mark stands just behind her in the snapshot and wears a huge smile just like his wife.

And while Kelly and Mark already have a beautiful family and three healthy kids – Michael, Lola, and Joaquin – the Inquisitr recently shared that Kelly wishes that she would have had at least more kid.

“I am regretful that we didn’t have more. There is [sic] many different reasons,” she told co-host Ryan Seacrest in a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “First of all, triangulation. When they are small … you always have two against one. It is just the way it is, it’s unavoidable.”

She went on to say that she loves her kids now that they are grown-ups but when they were younger, she says they were “tiny” and “adorable,” and she misses the cute little things that they would say to her.

You can catch Kelly weekday mornings on Live With Kelly and Ryan.