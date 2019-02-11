Bethenny Frankel Seems To Be In ‘Love’ With Boyfriend Paul Bernon, See Her Telling Instagram Photo

Bethenny Frankel began dating the film producer months after the death of her former boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

Bethenny Frankel appears to be getting serious with her boyfriend, Paul Bernon.

Four months after going public with the film producer near his home in Boston, Massachusetts, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member has shared a telling photo post on Instagram in which she seems to confirm they are in love.

Frankel’s post was shared on February 10 and included a message about love being in the air and a hashtag that labeled herself a “lucky lady.”

After sharing the photo, Frankel received friendly messages from some of her fellow Real Housewives stars, including Sonja Morgan, Vicki Gunvalson, and Gretchen Rossi.

“Insanely gorgeous,” Morgan wrote.

“That is gorgeous. So happy for you,” Gunvalson said.

“Wow just beautiful,” Rossi added.

Frankel and Bernon went public with their romance in October of last year, only weeks after the reality star and mom of one tragically lost former boyfriend Dennis Shields to an alleged drug overdose. Then, in the months that followed, their relationship made its debut in New York City and on Frankel’s Instagram page.

In December of last year, Frankel spoke of Bernon on Twitter after she nearly lost her life during an allergic reaction to fish. As she explained to fans, if it wasn’t for Bernon saving her life, she would’ve died after unknowingly eating fish at his home.

Frankel and Bernon’s relationship may not be featured on the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City but according to a report weeks ago, Frankel will be seen discussing her grief following the passing of ex-boyfriend Shields.

“It was something that was unavoidable to get on camera,” an insider told Radar Online at the end of December. “Jill asked her about Dennis and the cameras definitely catch Bethenny’s reaction to what went on surrounding his death and there were tears.”

Weeks later, another insider spoke to Radar Online about Frankel’s on-camera comments about Shields’ death, complaining that the reality star was exploiting Shields’ passing for the sake of gaining more notoriety in the press. The source also mentioned that Frankel decided to make her highly anticipated reconciliation with one-time frenemy Jill Zarin happen at the January 2018 funeral of Zarin’s husband, Bobby Zarin.

To see more of Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, which premieres on Bravo TV on Wednesday, March 6, at 9 p.m.