Fellow Royal Shows Her Support For Meghan Markle

Princess Tessy demanded media outlets act more respectfully toward the Duchess of Sussex in a tweet published late Sunday afternoon.

The ex-wife of Prince Louis of Luxembourg, Tessy Antony, expressed her grave disapproval of the flurry of articles divulging the nastiest details of the conflict between Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle.

The princess stood up for the duchess and appraised her for ‘being a positive force for the monarchy,’ This comes as a unique approach after weeks of vitriolic criticism. Differentiating herself from those who jumped once the letters Meghan Markle wrote to her father were leaked just a day or so ago, Princess Tessy put into writing her wishes for a more broad-minded public consensus.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

As it has been revealed by People, the Duchess of Sussex attempted to reconcile the gruesome relations with her father by sending him a five-page letter, begging him to stop exploiting her royal status and fabricate unworldly lies in a hopeless quest to attract more media attention. Whilst Meghan merely wanted to defend herself and bring about a more peaceful life for herself and the royal family, her father saw it otherwise. After some consideration, he decided to wage a public relations war against his daughter by reacting to the letters with an angry statement, refuting what he deemed to be no more than lies. Princess Tessy decided to take matters into her own hand and made known her utter disappointment with the disgraceful public disclosure of a deeply private and delicate matter.

“No one deserves that. One should never assume. Either you know or be quiet, it’s not nice to talk badly about someone else just because one can, as he or she takes advantage of the anonymity of the web. Stay kind!!! It’s the new cool! She does not deserve that.”

Princess Tessy has dealt with a similar situation herself. Two years ago, Princess Tessy dealt with a bitter divorce from her husband of 11 years, which came with its own set of complications. It’s likely that the public discussions stirred up by her divorce proceedings in the High Court in London left her with some lasting scars. Although Princess Tessy has since largely removed herself from public attention, the social entrepreneur probably has a thorough understanding of what the Duchess of Sussex is currently going through. With the tweet, Princess Tessy issued a clarion call at a time when it was most needed.