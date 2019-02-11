Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Recreate Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz’s Kissing Photo During Visit To TomTom

Chrissy Teigen is a major 'Vanderpump Rules' fan.

Chrissy Teigen is a huge Vanderpump Rules fan. So, it was no surprise to see that she and her musician husband, John Legend, visited their series’ newest hotspot, TomTom.

Just months after the restaurant and bar’s 2018 opening, the model made an appearance at the venue — which Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz run — and shared a funny photo of herself and Legend recreating a moment depicted in a super-sized wall photo at the restaurant on Instagram.

While standing under Sandoval and Schwartz’s kissing photo at TomTom, Teigen planted a kiss on her man — and told her fans and followers that she and Legend had “finally” made their way to the venue.

In response to the photo, a couple of Vanderpump Rules stars spoke out — including Katie Maloney, who shared three red heart emojis in the comments section of the post, and Kristen Doute, who said, “hells yes.”

“Yaaaassssss,” Brittany Cartwright added.

James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, also weighed in on the image, telling Teigen she “just missed [her].” She included a couple of crying emojis.

Throughout the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, fans have been watching as Sandoval, Schwartz, and their partners — Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd — put the finishing touches on TomTom. During a scene from an episode earlier this month, Vanderpump allowed the boys inside of their new place for the very first time, where Sandoval shed several happy tears as he admired the decor.

While Sandoval doesn’t seem to have reacted to Teigen’s photo quite yet, Schwartz shared her photo with his Instagram fans and followers on February 10. She wrote, “Dreams come true,” in the caption of the post.

Sandoval and Schwartz were first approached about the idea of opening a restaurant with Vanderpump and Todd in August of 2016, as Schwartz wed wife Maloney. However, it wasn’t until last year when fans got their first look at the location.

As fans saw during the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval and Schwartz hosted a Daily Mail party at TomTom last summer — weeks before the venue’s official opening. After facing a number of challenges with the air conditioner, ice machine, and other mandatory things, their reign in West Hollywood began.

Although Sandoval and Schwartz have never previously owned a restaurant, their partners — Vanderpump and Todd — have several successful venues in the Los Angeles area. Such endeavors include Villa Blanca, SUR Restaurant, and PUMP Lounge. They are set to open another new restaurant in Las Vegas this spring.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.