Kim Kardashian Rocks Brown Velour Sweats In 2007 Throwback Photo

Kim Kardashian once again took followers back to the days of the velour tracksuit trend with her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the reality star shared a photo of herself circa 2007 donning brown velour sweats over a white tank top, a classic look at the time. Instead of reminiscing about the comfortable yet oh-so-stylish outfit, however, Kardashian chose to focus on a different element of the photo in her caption – the jewelry on her neck.

The image, which appeared on Kardashian’s Instagram feed, showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star walking out of a cosmetics store with keys and a MAC shopping bag in her hands. To accessorize her velour look, Kardashian wore a gold watch, a white shoulder bag, brown sunglasses, and a small diamond cross necklace with big sentimental value.

“So this necklace that I have on is a diamond cross from Jacob and it was the first piece of jewelry that I bought when I got my first check,” the socialite wrote alongside the photo. “When I was robbed this was taken from me. However on the way out the robbers dropped one piece of jewelry in the street and this was it. It’s very sentimental to me. Just wanted to share.”

The photo quickly garnered over 800,000 likes and over 500,000 comments at the time of publication.

Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint during a trip to Paris in 2016. During a stay at the No Address Hotel for Paris Fashion Week, five burglars bound and gagged the reality star before stealing two cell phones and $11 million worth of jewelry, according to People. Kardashian was not physically harmed in the process, but she did endure mental trauma for months following the incident.

The KKW Beauty founder took a break from social media as well as the public spotlight, spending much time at home in Los Angeles with husband Kanye West and their two children at the time: North, 5, and Saint, 2. Sources close to the star said that she slowed down her work life greatly and struggled with traveling.

When Kardashian did leave the house, she was sure to have heavy security on hand and even toned down her physical appearance by wearing less makeup and flashy jewelry. Instead of wearing high-end brands, she opted for baggy T-shirts and sweatpants. The star noted during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she took on a less materialistic lifestyle because she “didn’t care about that stuff anymore.”

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” Kardashian said at the time. “I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”