Angela Simmons Spreads Her Legs In Red Bikini On Instagram As She Enjoys Dream Vacation In Barbados

Angela Simmons has been sharing a series of head-turning photos of her Caribbean vacation with her Instagram followers. Over the weekend, the Growing Up Hip Hop star took to the popular social media platform to post an eye-popping image of herself in a sizzling red bikini that puts her killer body on display.

In the photo in question, the 31-year-old shoe designer is donning a two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle top that ties around Angela’s neck, accentuating her busty figure. Her matching bottoms sit relatively high on her hips, showcasing her voluptuous hips and strong thighs.

The reality TV star is seated on what appears to be some ruins in front of a large rock as she looks toward the horizon with her hand placed above her eyes, helping her see far into the distance. In the caption, the mother of one explained that she is looking forward. She is posing with her legs spread open while her hand is positioned between them in a sultry pose. Her facial expression is serious and her gaze intense. She is wearing her hair loose in natural curls that fall onto her shoulders.

According to the post’s geotag, Angela is enjoying her paradisiacal vacation while staying at The Crane, a luxury resort hotel in Saint Philip in Barbados.

The snapshot, which Angela shared with her impressive 5.8 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 83,000 likes and more than 700 comments within a day of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the reality TV star took to the comments section to praise her beauty and her envy-inducing vacation.

“Isn’t being in Barbados like being in paradise?” one user asked.

“That color is beautiful on you,” another one chimed in.

Angela has been sharing daily updates of herself enjoying the beautiful beaches and scenery of the Caribbean nation. As the Daily Mail observed, Angela is a proponent of body confidence and self-acceptance, which she often addresses on her social media.

“Confidence says I don’t care how you feel about me,” she recently wrote, as noted by the Daily Mail. “True strength comes from loving yourself the right way. Confidence says when I walk in a room I don’t care what you feel…. as long as I am secure in what I feel about me. I embrace every curve, every imperfection that is me. For all of those things are what makes me unique. I’m not looking to be perfect anytime soon. Only looking to be the best version of myself.”