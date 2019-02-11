‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Danielle Herrington Strips Down To Skimpy Bodysuit For Latest Instagram Video

Model Danielle Herrington rocked the runway this weekend during New York Fashion Week, and recently shared a video of her strut down the catwalk to Instagram. There, she was seen sporting a skimpy outfit that yet again proved why she graced the cover of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

The 25-year-old stunner closed the LaQuan Smith fashion show on Sunday, February 10, wowing the audience and her fans in the sexy ensemble she sported for the glamorous event. Danielle exuded confidence as she made her walk down the runway, sharing a short clip of the trek to her Instagram account on Monday, February 11. She captured the moment that she stripped off a plush, silver robe to reveal a skintight bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

Danielle put on a seriously busty display in a shimmering bustier-style one piece that flaunted an ample amount of the model’s cleavage, while its high cut design showed off her curvy backside and long, toned legs. The brunette beauty added a pair of strappy black heels to her barely-there ensemble, and added even more bling to the glistening outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings. The brown-eyed stunner wore her long dark locks in a sleek low ponytail behind her, one that cascaded over her back and bounced around as she strode down the catwalk. She also sported a glamorous makeup look featuring a gorgeous smoky eye.

Danielle’s 155,000 followers on Instagram went wild for her sexy new video, which at the time of this writing has already been viewed nearly 25,000 times. The clip has racked up more than 6,000 likes within just two hours of having gone live. Dozens took to the comments section as well to express their love for the model’s powerful strut during one of the biggest fashion events of the year.

“Girl, you almost gave me a heart attack,” one follower wrote — while another said she “absolutely killed it.”

According to InStyle, Danielle made her New York Fashion Week debut for Philipp Plein’s show in September of 2017, shortly after her first appearance in the bikini-clad Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine earlier that year. Her second year appearing in the publication — in 2018 — landed her the cover page, and made her only the third African-American woman to do so. She would join the likes of Tyra Banks in 1997 and Beyonce in 2005, Sports Illustrated reported.

“I’m emotional, but I just want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me,” she said upon learning she would be featured on the highly-coveted cover. “I put in so much work for this and I’m feeling very accomplished, happy and excited.”

Danielle will also appear in the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, which will hit shelves later this year in May.