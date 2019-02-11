‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Defends Hope’s Obsession With Steffy’s Baby

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 12, state that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) won’t tolerate anyone criticizing his wife. When Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) approaches Liam with her concerns, he defends his wife and plays down her fears, per She Knows Soaps.

It should come as no surprise that Liam is protective of Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). The couple has just lost their baby, and Liam admitted a week ago that he felt responsible for their daughter’s death. The father of one feels guilty that he was not at Hope’s side when she gave birth and believes that he failed his wife in this regard.

As Liam deals with his conscience, Hope has found a second lease on life. Hope was inconsolable after Beth died and cried for days on end. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) even brought back the Hope For The Future line, but nothing could distract Hope’s thoughts from the fact that her daughter did not make it.

Then Hope met Steffy’s daughter and everything changed. From the moment that Hope held Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville), she found a new reason to live. Hope told her aunts that it was as if an electrical surge went straight to her heart because of the newly adopted baby. She said that she had found a purpose again.

Last week, Hope asked Liam if she could go with him when he visited Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) again. At first, Liam was reluctant. He thought that being around a newborn would be detrimental to Hope. He felt that Phoebe would be a reminder of the daughter that they had lost only a short while ago.

But Hope persisted and was soon holding the baby in her arms. She held Phoebe and rocked her while telling her about Beth who had died. She also told the infant that she loved her.

Steffy and Liam heard Hope talking to Phoebe over the baby monitor. Steffy is understandably worried that Hope is forming an unhealthy attachment to the newborn. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that when Steffy shares her concerns with Liam, he will come to his wife’s defense.

Liam believes that Phoebe is good for Hope because she has been more upbeat since meeting the child. Steffy is worried that Hope’s attachment to Phoebe may be unhealthy and fears that it may negatively impact their relationship in the future.