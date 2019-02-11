Caitlyn Jenner Makes Interesting Change To Her Will, Adding Fiancee Sophia Hutchins As An Heir, Per ‘Radar’

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins have been together for several months now, and it looks like things are progressing very quickly. Just months after they confirmed their relationship, it was announced that Caitlyn and Sophia were engaged. Now, Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly gone a step further to make sure Sophia is taken care of — even if she’s not here.

According to Radar Online, Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly changed her will to include Sophia Hutchins. An insider close to the former I Am Cait star has shared details about the relationship, revealing why Caitlyn decided to include Sophia in her will. “Caitlyn is reaching 70 and she knows that she is at the age where things can go wrong,” explained the insider. “She added her to the will because she wants her to be set for life.”

The insider went on to explain why Sophia is so important to Caitlyn. With the drastic life changes Caitlyn Jenner has undergone over the past few years, it hasn’t been easy to connect with people who understand her journey as a transgender woman.

In March of 2015, Caitlyn Jenner underwent a 10-hour “facial feminization surgery” ahead of her highly publicized Vanity Fair cover — one which was released in the summer of 2015. Although Caitlyn often made headlines with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, her entire transition sparked a different type of media firestorm, and she found herself at the center of tabloid speculation like never before.

Shortly after feminization surgery, she underwent multiple other cosmetic procedures, and confirmed her gender reassignment surgery in the spring of 2017. Although the transition opened many doors to a new career path for Caitlyn, she also faced opposition.

Now, according to the insider, Caitlyn is madly in love — and is reportedly grateful to have Sophia by her side. “Sophia has given Caitlyn the best gift ever, which is happiness and teaching her how to be a strong and proud trans woman,” said the insider. “Caitlyn is madly in love with Sophia and Sophia feels very strongly for Caitlyn, too.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Caitlyn Jenner. The former Olympian has always opted to steer clear of the limelight, but unfortunately, her transition garnered more attention than she had actually hoped for. Now, Caitlyn lives a relatively private life with Sophia. Although they do make public appearances, they typically opt to stay out of the public eye as much as possible.

The two are engaged, but no further details about their wedding date have been revealed.