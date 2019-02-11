Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Show Rare Public PDA

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, love to keep their relationship private. However, over the weekend they were spotted showing off some rare PDA with one another as they attended the BAFTA Awards in London.

According to Hollywood Life, Taylor Swift was by Joe Alwyn’s side during the night — and also as the pair hit up an after party together. Photos of Swift and Alwyn embracing during the night’s events leaked online, and later the couple were spotted leaving the event holding hands. Joe looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bow tie, while Taylor wore a satin coat over her dress.

Joe’s film, The Favourite, won a whopping seven awards throughout the night in an array of categories. This excited Swift, who posted about the wins on her social media accounts.

In a sweet post, Taylor is seen wearing a gorgeous powder-blue gown by Stella McCartney, revealing her excitement about how well the film did. She stated that she was “’bout to go give some high fives.”

Swift even skipped out on the Grammy Awards, which were held in L.A. on the same day, where she was nominated for one award. Taylor was nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album, but lost out to Ariana Grande, who also wasn’t in attendance. Grande boycotted the show following a disagreement with producers.

Taylor Swift decided to support her man instead, and she was already in the U.K., filming the movie adaptation of the musical Cats.

According to Elle, Swift and Alwyn have been romantically linked since 2016 — after the singer broke up with actor Tom Hiddleston. In November of that year she was spotted attending a screening of Joe’s movie, and by May reports confirmed that they were dating.

In the summer of 2017 Taylor and Joe were caught together by the paparazzi in Nashville, and then later again when they were spotted in New York City. Finally — a year after they first met — Swift admitted to fans that one of her songs, “Gorgeous,” was written about Alwyn.

Two years after meeting, Joe finally spoke out about his relationship with Taylor, but only to reveal that he likes to keep it private, and not bring it up in the media.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he told British Vogue. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Fans loved seeing Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn together in London, and can’t wait until the next time they give us all a glimpse at their romance.