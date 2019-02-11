Cardi B Captures Baby Kulture Saying ‘Mama’ For The First Time In Sweet Instagram Video

After an exciting Grammy Award win on Sunday evening, Cardi B came home to an even better surprise – her daughter Kulture saying “mama” for the first time. The rapper shared a touching video early Monday morning of the 7-month-old little girl uttering the new word and bringing her mother to tears, E! News reported.

The video, which appeared on Cardi’s Instagram feed, showed Kulture sitting in a high chair and babbling away for a few seconds as someone off-camera encouraged her to say “mama.” Cardi covered the little girl’s face with a big heart-eye emoji, but her voice was loud and clear as she finally said the milestone word. Off-screen, Cardi squealed before turning the camera to show her emotional reaction.

“After a week of only saying papa! She saying mama!” the 26-year-old “I Like It” rapper wrote in the caption. “Happy 7 months Kulture! We love you @offsetyrn @hennessycarolina @melo9.11.”

Cardi shares Kulture with Offset, a member of the rap trio Migos. The couple has had a rocky relationship in recent months – they are currently separated, but co-parenting Kulture together.

The beautiful mother-daughter moment topped off a whirlwind evening for Cardi. The rapper made history at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday as she became the first female solo artist to win the Best Rap Album honor for her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy. The award also marked Cardi’s very first Grammy win following two nominations in 2018 and four other nominations this year.

In addition, Cardi delivered an epic performance of her hit track “Money” at the ceremony.

The rapper thanked her daughter for all her success in her acceptance speech.

“I’m not just saying thank you because she’s my daughter. It’s because, when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete,” Cardi said. “We were like, ‘We have to get this album done, so I could still do videos while I’m still not showing. And it was very long nights.”

Cardi also gave a shout-out to Offset, pulling him onstage and noting that he encouraged her to finish the album. Although the mom of one recently told Harper’s Bazaar that she and Offset haven’t spent much time together since their December split, the two packed on PDA during their red carpet appearance before the awards show. Cardi and Offset posed for a few snuggly photos together before leaning in to lick each other, People reported.

The rappers have not yet confirmed outright that they are back together.