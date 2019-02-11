Chrissy Teigen Won The Grammys Without Even Being There

'I have had...4 wines,' she wrote in between commenting on the awards.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend skipped the Grammy awards this year, but that doesn’t mean that the queen of Twitter missed out. In fact, it seems as though the cookbook author was having a better time than anyone attending the ceremonies. Her evening included a “not-going-to-the-grammys” makeup tutorial, a giant Twitter cake, some Grammy critiques, and a whole lot of wine.

The day started out with a picture of her husband sleeping on the bed and a hilarious explanation for why the Grammy award winner wasn’t going to show up at the awards this year.

“[N]o Grammys for us today. [J]ohn got and EGOT and egot lazy,” she joked.

Legend is the second youngest person to achieve the “EGOT” status, which means he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award. After accomplishing so much at such a young age, it’s understandable that the artist might need a night off.

Teigen, on the other hand, was ready to party. She got ready for her home-based Grammy bash with a genius makeup tutorial.

“Make sure to not care too much,” she says as she rubs concealer into her face.

She then turns to her eyes, using an eyelash curler.

“Oh my God I’m a beauty blogger,” she says before admitting that she has had a few glasses of wine.

After the tutorial, a follower asked Teigen who designed the bath towel that she wore in it.

“[T]hank u so much for asking it’s from bed bath and beyond but the tag fell off,” she said.

At that point, the Grammys started, and it seemed like Teigen was happy with the fact that she was celebrating at home. Happy, that is, until Miley Cyrus took the stage.

“Miley!! honestly every performance really great of course we didn’t f**king go this year,” she tweeted.

She also cheered on Cardi B’s performance of “Money”, writing “OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWEEEEE cardi!!”

She followed this up with a pic of her youngest dancing to the show along with the couple’s “babysitter extraordinaire” Jesse Tyler Ferguson, also known as Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family.

it is lit pic.twitter.com/FUT73wjr9F — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2019

Next, it was time for dessert. Teigen posted an image of a huge cake featuring the Twitter bird.

“Twitter made me a cake!! I have icing, what should I write on it? If you say edit button you *will* be blocked,” she asked followers.

Apparently, the partiers couldn’t wait for a response because Ferguson posted an image of the still-blank cake with missing slices.

At this point, things were apparently getting real.

“[J]ohn gotta take my phone,” she wrote. “[O]h my god this has been a night.”