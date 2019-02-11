Romee Strijd Rocks Lace Bra And Tiny Shorts In Bed For Latest Risque Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd looks angelic on and off the runway, something she proved yet again with a sexy new snap to her Instagram account this week that her fans went wild for.

The 23-year-old stunner gave the camera a sensual look as she stretched across a comfy bed for her most recent upload to social media shared on Monday, February 11. In the steamy shot, Romee donned a lingerie ensemble that did her nothing but favors and left little to the imagination. The skimpy loungewear consisted of a sexy light blue lace Victoria’s Secret bra that revealed plenty of cleavage, a piece she paired with a seriously short pair of velvet pajama shorts that flaunted her curvy booty and toned legs. Despite holding a journal in front of her, Romee’s toned midsection and incredible abs were still visible to her ever-growing following on the social media platform.

The Dutch beauty accessorized her barely-there outfit with a stack of silver rings on her fingers and a pair of delicate silver hoop earrings, wearing her blonde tresses down over her shoulder with some strands falling over her face to cover up one of her piercing blue eyes. To finish up the look, the model sported a minimal face of makeup featuring a nude lip gloss and light coating of mascara on her lashes.

Romee’s 5.3 million Instagram followers went wild for her risque new post, which at the time of this writing has already accrued more than 55,000 likes in less than an hour of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comment section as well to show some love for the blonde bombshell, with many calling her “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

“This colour looks stunning on you,” one fan wrote, while many others stuck to emoticons to express their love for the breathtaking new photograph, flooding the comments section with the heart-eye emoji, among others.

Romee has been getting some well deserved time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, spending the weekend at The Ranch Malibu for a four-day health and wellness retreat. The model shared another post to her Instagram account a few days ago revealing her mom had flown in to participate with her in the fitness vacation that includes a daily four-hour morning hike and an afternoon of rigorous exercise classes.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel recently revealed how she stays motivated through intense workouts, such as the daily hike she’s been doing at the retreat.

“My motivation is about how I want to feel. I want to make myself feel good from the inside out,” she told Women’s Health. “Working out gives me energy and I think that’s the most important part. Even when I’m tired, if I make myself go the gym, I always feel better about myself.”