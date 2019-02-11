‘Non Sequitur’ Comic Strip Faces Backlash After Profane Message For Donald Trump

The message 'We fondly invite you to f**k yourself Trump' was spotted by sharp-eyed viewers.

The syndicated newspaper comic strip Non Sequitur published a strip that contained a somewhat-hidden, very vulgar message for Donald Trump — and a Pennsylvania newspaper has dropped the strip in response, the Hill is reporting.

A sharp-eyed reader of the Butler Eagle noticed the not-so-hidden message in Sunday’s strip. In the three-panel strip, the caption invokes Leonardo DaVinci and similar Renaissance-era art — and invites viewers to color the strip themselves with crayons, markers, or colored pencils. The first and third panels are pretty innocuous; the first is a bear, posed in such a way as to evoke DaVinci’s Vitruvian Man sketch. The third panel evokes both the Mona Lisa and Norman Rockwell’s Triple Self Portrait, only again with bears.

It’s the second panel that contains the offending message, however. Also meant to evoke a DaVinci sketch, this one contains various contraptions, all in use by bears, and what appears to be scribbled notes not meant to be discerned — as if you were looking at a sketch, with the artist’s notes in Italian. But in the bottom-right-hand corner is a note that, upon closer inspection, can be discerned. It’s a vulgar message to Donald Trump.

“We fondly invite you to f**k yourself Trump.”

You can see the message in the image below.

Here is the image of the Non Sequitur comic strip.

With the oh-so clever Trump insult pic.twitter.com/rlHwKqbHFj — Fran Warren (@FranWarren) February 11, 2019

The image did not go over well with the Butler Eagle‘s general manager Ron Vodenichar, once a reader alerted him to it. He called the strip “disgusting,” and said that the newspaper would be dropping Non Sequitur in response.

“We apologize that such a disgusting trick was perpetuated on the reading public. The Butler Eagle will discontinue that comic immediately.”

Vodenichar also pointed out that the message was likely added by either the artist or someone in his production department. As it turns out, it was actually the artist. Vodenichar reminded readers that — even if his staff had known about the message before publishing the newspaper — it would have been too late to pull it.

Non Sequitur, from the Latin phrase “It doesn’t follow,” has been published since 1992, and is drawn by Wiley Miller. The humor in the strip can generally be counted on to be snarky — at the very least — and often veers into satire and political humor. It’s published in more than 700 newspapers, according to USA Today.

Wiley, for his part, admitted on his Twitter account that there was “a little Easter Egg” in Sunday’s strip and invited viewers to find it.