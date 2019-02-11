Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Finalize Their Guest List Ahead Of Summer Wedding In Kentucky

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting ready for their big day.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting married in a matter of months and over the weekend, they visited a cafe in West Hollywood, California, where they made the final touches to their guest list for their upcoming wedding in Kentucky.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the Vanderpump Rules couple shared photos from their recent meeting.

“Checking things off the list!!” Cartwright wrote in the caption of her February 10 photo, which included bride and groom emojis.

“The final guest list will be finalized today,” Taylor captioned his own Instagram photo, tagging himself at the Basix Cafe, which is just down the street from his and Cartwright’s place of work, SUR Restaurant.

Taylor and Cartwright have been putting the finishing touches on their summer wedding for the past several months and while they have not yet confirmed their wedding date, it has been revealed that they will be tying the knot at some point this summer at The Kentucky Castle with several of their co-stars present.

At the end of last year, Cartwright was seen celebrating a pre-wedding event in which she formally requested a number of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars be part of her bridal party, including Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix. However, she did not reveal an exact list of which female cast members would be serving as bridesmaids.

Last December, Taylor and Cartwright spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their wedding plans.

“I did not mean to, but the very first place I went to I actually found a dress,” Cartwright revealed at the time. “I’m not gonna just announce the designer and stuff just yet because I don’t want [Jax] to know anything about it. Whenever I walk down the aisle, that’s gonna be the first time he sees it or knows anything about what it looks like.”

As for their guest list, Taylor and Cartwright said they were doing their best to stay under 220 guests.

“It’s a destination wedding, so we’re gonna have some people who won’t be able to make it,” Taylor explained, adding that some of their guests have never visited Kentucky.

Although fans are expecting to see the wedding on Vanderpump Rules at some point, it has not yet been confirmed whether or not the event will be filmed.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.